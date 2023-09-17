Welcome to this Montana mountain property that sets on 47 private and peaceful acres and offers magnificent views of the Tobacco Root Mountain Range and the Jefferson River Valley. Landscaped by Mother Nature with immense boulder outcroppings, trees, natural grasses and flowers. Colbert Creek borders the property on the entire south boundary and public lands border the property on the north. This area is rich in recreation, trail systems, wildlife and scenery. The house is of Swedish Cope log design both inside and out to fit the character of the natural surroundings. The interior boasts a Great Room with vaulted ceilings and windows that frame the stunning views. The southeast solar exposure allows in natural light, creating a bright atmosphere warming the home in cooler months. The living area opens to both the Kitchen and Dining Room. The Kitchen is spacious, functional and updated featuring new stainless steel appliances. The main level features a Master Suite, a second bedroom and a second full bathroom., both bathrooms are updated. The loft offers many potential uses from a 3rd bedroom to an office to a hobby room. This unique property is a perfect place to slow down, relax and enjoy the special lifestyle that comes with the beautiful surroundings, tranquility and recreational opportunities. Located about halfway between Butte and Whitehall off Highway 2. Check out the exterior drone video attached to this listing. The Seller also owns an adjoining 21 acres that is being sold under a separate listing, mls# .