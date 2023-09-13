Luxury house with privacy on 20 beautiful country acres but close to Butte in the Flint Creek Estates. The house is nearly 5,000sq ft. The main floor features two Living Rooms (one very formal), a large Kitchen with granite counter-tops and an eat-n-dining area, a formal Dining Room, a Master Suite with a full tub and separate walk-in shower, two additional bedrooms, a second full bath, and a Laundry Room. Other main floor finishes include 3/4" hardwood & crown molding. The full basement currently has a bathroom and can be finished with 2 more bedrooms and a Family Room and still leaves plenty of storage. No maintenance Trek decking. Two 2 car garages. Bring the family, the horses, and all of your toys!. A recreational paradise, private hunting rights for Flint Creek Estate owners and families, easy access to public lands, a short distance to Georgetown Land and the Big Hole Valley, fishing, hiking, 3 golf courses. Discovery Ski area and snowmobiling for winter sports, plus more.