This bungalow on the hill has been a great rental. Single level home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and a good sized kitchen, as well as a double car garage on a fenced corner lot. The tenant that lives here currently has been a long term tenant (7+ years) and pays $1,100/monthly plus his own utilities, and wishes to stay.
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $77,500
Related to this story
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers