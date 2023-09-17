As you approach, you'll immediately notice the home's great curb appeal, featuring well-maintained landscaping and a welcoming facade. Inside, you'll find a warm and inviting living space, perfect for relaxing with family and friends. With three spacious bedrooms, there's plenty of room for everyone in the everyone. The single bathroom is well-appointed and convenient. But the real gem of this property is the double car garage, providing secure parking and additional storage space for all your needs. Whether you have a growing vehicle collection or simply need space for tools and equipment, this garage has you covered.
3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $249,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom mobile home on rented lot in beautiful Foothills Village MHP. Newly painted siding, skirting, and flooring. Pipes are wr…
This home has been thoughtfully updated upstairs and down and has a view that is unmatched. Walk through the front door into a spacious entry …
Welcome to the epitome of elegance and comfort in the highly coveted neighborhood of Uptown Butte! This stunning 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is…
Built in 1896 was a boarding house now single family remodeled kitchen, large living room, original wainscoting upstairs are 9 rooms that were…
Investment opportunity in the heart of historic uptown Butte near hospital and Montana Tech. Don't miss an opportunity to get your hands on a …