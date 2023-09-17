As you approach, you'll immediately notice the home's great curb appeal, featuring well-maintained landscaping and a welcoming facade. Inside, you'll find a warm and inviting living space, perfect for relaxing with family and friends. With three spacious bedrooms, there's plenty of room for everyone in the everyone. The single bathroom is well-appointed and convenient. But the real gem of this property is the double car garage, providing secure parking and additional storage space for all your needs. Whether you have a growing vehicle collection or simply need space for tools and equipment, this garage has you covered.