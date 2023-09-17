Welcome to this charming remodeled home nestled in one of Butte’s historic up-and-coming neighborhoods. This three-bedroom treasure promises a contemporary and comfortable lifestyle, adorned with tall windows for abundant natural light, new carpet, fresh paint and an updated kitchen featuring an eye-catching tile backsplash and original hardwood floors in the living and dining areas. Rest easy knowing that this home has a newer roof (2020), updated plumbing, heating, and electrical (2023), as well as many other improvements. Enjoy the outdoors in your private yard. Whether you're looking to garden, relax with a cup of coffee, or create a play area, this space offers endless possibilities. Don't let this chance slip through your fingers; seize the opportunity to call this house your new home!