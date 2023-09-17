This property is set up for country living, yet close to town. The cozy two bedroom, one bathroom log home is one level and offers an open kitchen and living area. The other farm residents will also be cozy in the 60x60 barn that offers electric outlets in each stall, and is wired/plumbed for automatic heated waterers. Big doors on each end make vehicle access convenient. Also, there is a large loft that could be used for storage, or finished into living space. The acreage is cross fenced into 4 pastures, has water troughs and 5 water spigots. A loafing shed, 50’ round pen, and a 75x195 arena add to the farm improvements.There is also a 20x28 shop, 2 RV hookups, and a small, heated living quarters with hot water. Not to mention, Bossard Rd was just repaved! This property is just minutes from recreation at the surrounding mountain trails, Big Hole River, Fairmont Hot Springs, Old Works Golf Course, and Discovery Ski Basin. Your Montana farm awaits you!