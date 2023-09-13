Investment opportunity in the heart of historic uptown Butte near hospital and Montana Tech. Don't miss an opportunity to get your hands on a piece of Butte history in a convenient location.
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $98,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This large house has SO much potential with 4 bedrooms, 1 & 1/2 baths, & an attached sun porch or bonus space. Out back there is a cem…
Investors or handyman special. Needs to have some work done and could be a great rental or make into your new home. Located close to shopping …
This home has been thoughtfully updated upstairs and down and has a view that is unmatched. Walk through the front door into a spacious entry …
This bungalow on the hill has been a great rental. Single level home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and a good sized kitchen, as well as a double …
Absolutely stunning, beautifully landscaped 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home bordering Forest Service Land on 29.57 acres!!!! This is a one of a kind h…