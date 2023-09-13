Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Butte - $975,000

5 Bedroom Home in Butte - $975,000

This home has been thoughtfully updated upstairs and down and has a view that is unmatched. Walk through the front door into a spacious entry …

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $77,500

3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $77,500

This bungalow on the hill has been a great rental. Single level home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and a good sized kitchen, as well as a double …