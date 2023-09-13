Discover this charming 2BD, 1BA mobile home in Butte, MT. This gem presents a unique opportunity for you to add your own personal touch and create your perfect living space. With a newly updated roof, skirting, and electrical work, this cozy home offers a clean slate to design the home you've always wanted. Enjoy the freedom to choose your own flooring and cabinetry that truly reflects your style and needs. This home has a new water heater, new tub and faucets, and all new insulated PEX plumbing for year-round comfort. The gas stove in the kitchen will inspire your inner chef as you prepare delicious meals. Located on a spacious rented lot, this home provides an affordable and attractive housing option. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! Call Nikki Corr at 406-565-3071 or your real estate professional.