A Charming home in a great area with plenty of room to grow. Two large bedrooms and a full bath are on the main floor with large open spaces in the basement to add another two or three bedrooms or an additional family room. Half bath in the basement and TONS of storage options. Quick Highlights: * 2 Large Bedrooms on Main floor bonus rooms in Basement. * 1 Bath on Main Floor, Half Bath in Basement - Room to finish to complete bath. * Large 6,000+ SqFt lot that has been maintained. Fenced. * Efficient Rinnai Heaters. * Nice Neighborhood in the Emerson School District. * Over-sized Garage with room for vehicle plus storage. * Garage has new metal roof (2019) * Built in appliances, large chest freezer and Window A/C unit included.