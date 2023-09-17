Enjoy the benefits of a completely updated and affordable house in the charming area of Walkersville north of Uptown Butte. Compact but comfortable. All living on one floor, Kitchen, Living Room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Basement is full height for storage. One-car garage. Partially fenced yard.
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom mobile home on rented lot in beautiful Foothills Village MHP. Newly painted siding, skirting, and flooring. Pipes are wr…
This home has been thoughtfully updated upstairs and down and has a view that is unmatched. Walk through the front door into a spacious entry …
Welcome to the epitome of elegance and comfort in the highly coveted neighborhood of Uptown Butte! This stunning 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is…
Built in 1896 was a boarding house now single family remodeled kitchen, large living room, original wainscoting upstairs are 9 rooms that were…
Investment opportunity in the heart of historic uptown Butte near hospital and Montana Tech. Don't miss an opportunity to get your hands on a …