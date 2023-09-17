Welcome to your own private country retreat! This custom rustic log home is situated on over 20 acres of beautiful countryside, offering the perfect blend of privacy and convenience. Just 8 miles from town, you'll enjoy the peace and tranquility of country living without sacrificing proximity to amenities. The home features an open-concept layout with a cozy fireplace with heated slate flooring through out. The kitchen has a large countertop area, walk-in pantry, and ample cabinet storage. Large windows bring in all the big sky natural light and an open loft area is perfect for a home office or additional living space. The attached double car garage provides convenient access to the home, while the 60x40 shop is insulated and heated, offering plenty of space for storage or a workshop. The combination basement/garage has massive storage and allows convenient access for the fully equipped meat cutting room equipped with walk-in cooler. This property offers endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and would make a great hunting lodge, retreat, family holiday gathering place or your forever dream home. This is a true gem just waiting for your personal touches! Don't miss your chance to own this stunning property - schedule a showing today!