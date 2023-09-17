Here is a great opportunity in the small community of Opportunity to own 4.9 acres and have a little hobby farm with a few animals, chickens or whatever you desire. This property offers a comfortable farm style, one level home with a kitchen, formal dining area with a wood stove, living room with wood floors, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The doors in the living room lead out to a great screened-in front porch, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The exterior of the property has perimeter fencing plus several outbuildings including a hobby shed, barn and small shop. For your smaller 4 legged friends, there is a fenced front yard for them as well. The location of this property is a plus as it is a short distance to Anaconda, Butte or Deer Lodge if you need to commute for work and offers the country touch.