Here is a great opportunity in the small community of Opportunity to own 4.9 acres and have a little hobby farm with a few animals, chickens or whatever you desire. This property offers a comfortable farm style, one level home with a kitchen, formal dining area with a wood stove, living room with wood floors, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The doors in the living room lead out to a great screened-in front porch, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The exterior of the property has perimeter fencing plus several outbuildings including a hobby shed, barn and small shop. For your smaller 4 legged friends, there is a fenced front yard for them as well. The location of this property is a plus as it is a short distance to Anaconda, Butte or Deer Lodge if you need to commute for work and offers the country touch.
2 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom mobile home on rented lot in beautiful Foothills Village MHP. Newly painted siding, skirting, and flooring. Pipes are wr…
This home has been thoughtfully updated upstairs and down and has a view that is unmatched. Walk through the front door into a spacious entry …
Welcome to the epitome of elegance and comfort in the highly coveted neighborhood of Uptown Butte! This stunning 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is…
Built in 1896 was a boarding house now single family remodeled kitchen, large living room, original wainscoting upstairs are 9 rooms that were…
Investment opportunity in the heart of historic uptown Butte near hospital and Montana Tech. Don't miss an opportunity to get your hands on a …