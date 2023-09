If you are looking to build equity then check this property out. Although the house needs renovations getting into the Butte housing market at his price point is difficult. Most of the needed renovations appear to be cosmetic. New roof in 2021. Parcel size is over 3,600 sf allowing for a yard both to the north side and the back of the house. There is room to build a garage with alley service. Owner is also selling the adjoining house to south at 1018 Delaware.