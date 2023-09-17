Welcome to 1130 Missouri, a delightful 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom home situated in the heart of Butte, Montana. This cozy residence offers approximately 928+/- square feet of well-designed living space, perfectly complemented by a generously-sized lot of around 3,615+/- square feet. As you step into the property, you'll be greeted by an inviting atmosphere. The main level features the dining area, kitchen, living room, bedroom and a spacious bathroom with plenty of additional storage and closet space. In the crawlspace, you will find room for your utilities and extra storage. The fully fenced yard ensures privacy and security while wrapping around the front and back. One of the standout features of this home is the triple car garage located in the rear of the property. Perfect for hobbyists or anyone seeking extra storage space, this expansive garage offers endless possibilities to accommodate your needs. The current owners have taken great care to maintain the property and is ready for you to move in. Don't miss the opportunity to make this charming property your own.