June 18

1910 — Alex Smith Wins The U.s. Open By Beating John Mcdermont And Macdonald Smith In An 18-hole Playoff At The Philadelphia Cricket Club. Smith Beats Mcdermont By Four Strokes And Macdonald Smith By Six.

1921 — The University Of Illinois Wins The First NCAA Track And Field Championships With 20¼ Points. Notre Dame Finishes Second With 16¾ Points.

1941 — Joe Louis Knocks Out Billy Conn In The 13th Round At The Polo Grounds In New York To Retain The World Heavyweight Title.

1960 — Arnold Palmer Beats Amateur Jack Nicklaus By Two Strokes To Win The U.s. Open.

1967 — Jack Nicklaus Shoots A Record 275 To Beat Arnold Palmer For The U.s. Open. Nicklaus Breaks Ben Hogan's 1948 Record By One Stroke.

1972 — Jack Nicklaus Wins The U.s. Open By Three Strokes Over Bruce Crampton And Ties Bobby Jones' Record Of 13 Major Titles.

1972 — Uefa European Championship Final, Heysel Stadium, Brussels, Belgium: Gerd Müller Scores A Brace As West Germany Beats Soviet Union, 3-0.

1975 — Bobby Orr Of The Boston Bruins Wins The Norris Trophy As The NHL'S Best Defenseman For The Eighth Consecutive Year.

1984 — Fuzzy Zoeller Shoots A 3-under 67 To Beat Greg Norman By Eight Strokes In The 18-hole Playoff At Winged Foot GC For The U.s. Open Title.

1986 — California's Don Sutton Becomes The 19th Pitcher In Baseball History To Win 300 Games As He Pitches A Three-hitter To Give The Angels A 5-1 Triumph Over The Texas Rangers.

1990 — Hale Irwin Makes An 8-foot Birdie Putt On The 91st Hole To Beat Mike Donald In The First Sudden-death Playoff To Decide The U.s. Open. It Is The Third U.s. Open Title For The 45-year-old Irwin, The Oldest Winner In The Tournament's History.

1992 — Ottawa Senators Make Goalie Peter Sidorkiewicz Their 1st Draft Pick.

1995 — Michael Johnson Becomes The First National Champion At 200 And 400 Meters Since 1899 As He Captures Both Races At The USA-Mobil Championships.

1995 — FFFA Women's World Cup Final, Råsunda Stadium, Stockholm, Sweden: Hege Riise & Marianne Pettersen Score Within 3 Minutes Of Each Other To Give Norway A 2-0 Win Over Germany.

2000 — Tiger Woods Turns The 100th U.s. Open Into A One-man Show, Winning By 15 Strokes Over Ernie Els And Miguel Angel Jimenez. Woods' 15-stroke Margin Shatters The Open Mark Of 11 Set By Willie Smith In 1899 And Is The Largest In Any Major Championship — Surpassing The 13-stroke Victory By Old Tom Morris In The 1862 British Open.

2006 — Phil Mickelson's Bid For A Third Consecutive Major Ends With A Shocking Collapse When He Bungles His Way To A Double Bogey On The Final Hole, Giving The U.s. Open To Geoff Ogilvy.

2017 — Brooks Koepka Breaks Away From A Tight Pack With Three Straight Birdies On The Back Nine At Erin Hills And Closes With A 5-under 67 To Win The U.s. Open For His First Major Championship.

2017 — Diana Taurasi Scores 19 Points To Break The WNBA Career Scoring Record In The Phoenix Mercury's 90-59 Loss To The Los Angeles Sparks. Taurasi Finishes With 7,494 Points, Passing Tina Thompson's Mark Of 7,488.