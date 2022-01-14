On the road to 2023 - 70 Years Serving Montanans

In 2023, Town Pump will celebrate 70 years of serving Montanans. We are grateful for the support of Montanans which has allowed us to grow.

While we are committed to reinvesting in our businesses, we are also committed to reinvesting in the basic needs of our Montana communities and neighbors. This commitment led directly to the founding of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation.

As we approach our 70th Anniversary, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation will be awarding $700,000 in community grants to support our fellow Montanans in order to commemorate the Town Pump Anniversary while furthering our commitment to our focus areas. Details will be available on our website: townpumpfoundation.com in late summer 2022.

“We also realize that what success we have had is due to having a good, unified team of family members and employees rather than because of one person acting alone.” -Town Pump Founder Tom Kenneally

