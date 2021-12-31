'Not Water,' a poem by Kristi Hager on Berkeley Pit water

"Not Water''

Can we stop calling it water?

Water brews tea,

cooks carrots, grows roses.

We baptize babies with water

The liquid in question is a dead headwater.

Could baptize us yet,

could be our Lourdes,

bottled and sold at Pit viewing stand

in bitter brown vile

child-proof cap with appropriate warning label:

“If swallowed, induce vomiting.

Call a doctor.”

Call it what you will, what it is, is not water.

Water falls on mountaintop, holy, frozen

melts to feed fir and pine where birds hatch hungry

melts to feed swollen stream where lunkers hide

melts on windshields coming home

with a load of standing dead cut before snow geese fly.

We need the moisture.

We think we know all

about this so-called water.

We know next to nothing.

Don’t be surprised

When it rolls across the driveway in a red brown wave,

flood irrigates the lawn to a sudden death,

delaminates linoleum,

rots carpets, stains dust ruffles.

Curtains.

Leaves a nasty ring around the lampshade.

Don’t be surprised when the lemonade tastes funny.

Call a doctor.

When we call it what it is,

we are all called

to name our poison

and change it back into

water.

Editor's note: Former Butte resident Kristi Hager, of Missoula, wrote this poem for the Snow Geese Memorial held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Butte in March 1996.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0