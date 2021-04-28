No time to read? Don't be so sure!

If you feel like keeping up with the news can be exhausting, you’re not alone. When you only have a few minutes to spare, try these tips to save time and get the most out of your News+ Membership.
Make sure the “Remember Me” box is checked.
Download our app to your smartphone or tablet and allow notifications for instant access to breaking news.
Sign up for email newsletters to get quick access to the curated news that matters most to you.
Visit the News+ Exclusives Page at to see the latest members-only exclusive content, as well as access to special deals and gift memberships.
Save articles to read later, on our website or in our apps.
Even if you have only a few moments a day to read, your support matters. As a member, you ensure that we can write the important local stories, and take the photos and videos that help provide the context that only we can.
Your investment in us results in our investment in our community.
If you haven't done so yet, make the most of your subscription: activate your digital by visiting us here.