No injuries reported after active shooter incident at Jackson Hot Springs Lodge

An active shooter at Jackson Hot Springs was arrested without causing any injuries early in the morning of October 22, according to a press release from the Beaverhead County Sheriff's office. The release stated multiple 911 calls came in to dispatch reporting potentially multiple shooters at the lodge located in Jackson, near Wisdom. Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Deputies, Dillon Police, Montana Highway Patrol and Wisdom Ambulance all responded, totaling 11 law enforcement personnel. A single armed suspect was "quickly detained," said the release, and after a search officers secured the area without finding any additional suspects.

Undersheriff David Wendt reported, "During the investigation it was determined that this incident started after an alcohol fueled fight took place in the Lodge, and the males were asked to leave. The males left and one returned from his cabin with a pistol and began firing at the Lodge. The male would continue firing aimlessly, and wandering around the area until he was apprehended by Law Enforcement. During this time he forced his way into two occupied cabins near the Lodge. After further investigation it was determined that there had only been one shooter and the others in his party were not involved."

The shooter was not identified by name in the release, but has been booked into the Beaverhead County Detention Center pending multiple felony charges. Three firearms were seized in the search, all either used or prepared for use in the incident.

"The Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office would like to give a special thanks to all the officers who responded in a quick and coordinated manner, and the various agencies who sent resources to aid. We would also like to thank our dispatch team, including the off-shift ones who came in to lend a helping hand. They showed their true skills in fielding multiple 911 calls, coordinating with other agencies, and manning all of the radio traffic in the near four hour event. We could not have done it without you. And last but not least, thank you to the staff of the Jackson Hot Springs Lodge whose quick thinking to lock the doors, and watch the event on live camera footage giving responding Officers a first hand knowledge of the situation, kept lives safe. Not a single person was injured during the incident and everyone returned to their families safely," the release stated.