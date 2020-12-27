Nine Butte High School football players named all-conference

BUTTE – Nine Butte Bulldogs received honors Class AA all-conference honors Thursday.

To no surprise, Jake Olson and Christian Hansen landed on the first team. Zach Tierney, Aidan Lee, Tanner Huff, Ty Raiha, D.J. Jackson, Christian Vetter and Casey Kautzman were named to the second team.

Olson was a first-team tight end and second-team defensive end. The senior caught 20 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. On defense the Griz commit tallied 25 total tackles including three sacks.

Hansen had 26 tackles during his senior season at cornerback.

Tierney, a sophomore, was honored as a D-lineman and O-lineman. He racked up had 38 total tackles.

Lee, a defensive end, managed 21 tackles and a team-high, five-and-a-half-sacks.

Huff, a senior safety, led the Bulldogs with 74 tackles. He also picked off a pair of passes and recovered a fumble.

Vetter rushed for 809 yards and hit pay dirt eight times.

Kautzman, the Bulldogs kicker, was blemish-free on his 23 PAT attempts and connected on three field goals.