The Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds announced three concerts to coincide with its annual Last Chance Stampede and Fair and the Montana All Star Pro Am Challenge Rough Stock Rodeo.

Country music stalwart Joe Nichols will play the night cap at the Montana All Star Pro Am on April 14. The concert, taking place in the fairgrounds exhibit hall, is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Country music group Diamond Rio along with rapper Nelly will headline the festivities during the Last Chance Stampede and Fair.

Diamond Rio is set to take the exhibit hall stage at 9:30 p.m. on July 29. Nelly is scheduled to perform in Cool Alley Arena during the fair's opening night, July 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Nichols and Nelly concerts are on sale now on the fairgrounds' website.

Tickets for Diamond Rio go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.