Witnesses for the plaintiff and defense testify at Rocky Lyons trial

Plaintiff witnesses testified Wednesday they didn't agree with the termination of Roxella “Rocky” Lyons' position as the Butte Rescue Mission's executive director.

Defense witnesses testified to Lyons' alleged deficiencies in her role, including her reluctance to collaborate with other community entities and discrepancies in the Mission’s finances.

Former board members Doug Raybould and Dana Brunett both testified that they thought Lyons did a great job as executive director, and they didn’t agree with the board of directors firing her. They both resigned from the board in January 2020.

Patty Clements, also a former board member, testified that although the board never gave Lyons written notices of their problems with her performance, Clements and other members met with Lyons weekly outside of board meetings about concerns with her performance because they “wanted her to succeed.”

Lyons was let go from her position as the Mission’s executive director in January 2020 and filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against her former employer in April of that year.

State prosecutors filed a charge of felony theft by embezzlement against Lyons in June 2021, and the Mission’s defense in the civil trial references the allegations, saying she used the Mission’s accounts to make personal purchases for things like clothes, food from the grocery store in Whitehall where she lives, and travel when she was executive director. The criminal case is still pending.

District Judge Ray Dayton is presiding over the trial.

PLAINTIFF WITNESSES

Raybould was the first witness called for the plaintiff. He testified he started serving on the board sometime in 2016 and resigned on Jan. 23, 2020, the same day Lyons was fired from her position as the Mission’s executive director.

On Jan. 23, the board met – some members by phone and some in person – and unanimously voted to offer Lyons a severance package.

Raybould, who attended the meeting via phone, said he resigned before the vote rather than voting no.

“The only reason that I resigned on that phone call instead of voting no – because I know that we had a unanimous vote policy on the board – so I could’ve just voted no and bought Rocky another little bit of time,” Raybould said. “But I saw the ugliness that was coming down the pipeline, and I didn’t want to be part of that moving forward.”

He added that he now regrets not voting no.

Brunett testified she abstained from voting because she disagreed with the decision to fire Lyons. It was not clear from her testimony why she didn’t vote no or how soon after the meeting she resigned.

Raybould said the board “changed” after the seating of Bill McGladdery, Town Pump’s director of corporate communications, on the board in July 2019.

He said that before McGladdery joined the board, the members would start with a prayer and devotional, and after, it turned into a “hostile business environment” with board members yelling and “slamming papers down on the table.” He also said that by the second or third board meeting McGladdery attended, the devotionals stopped.

On cross examination, Tracey Johnson, an attorney representing the Mission, asked Raybould a number of questions appearing to reference Raybould’s credibility as an impartial witness. She asked him about his friendship with Lyons, how much he participated as a board member, how much of his opinion was emotional rather than rational and whether he sympathized with Lyons because he too, had been terminated from a job.

Raybould became visibly agitated during cross examination, interrupting Johnson and telling her she was “twisting” what it meant when meeting minutes recalled board members telling Raybould they thought he was making decisions with his “heart and not (his) head.”

He maintained that neither his friendship with Rocky nor his termination influenced his testimony. He also said he considered himself an active board member despite saying earlier in his testimony that he “didn’t have much of a clue of what I was doing” in regards to how to serve on a board for the first couple of years of his service.

Raybould also said he was unaware of the period of time the Mission had unpaid payroll taxes, the $25,000 fine the Mission received from the IRS because of inaccurate 990s (IRS forms for non-profits to make their financial information accessible to the public), and of a time in 2016 when the Mission’s bank accounts were frozen due to unpaid back taxes.

The Mission’s former office manager, Karen Turnbull, testified under subpoena as a plaintiff’s witness.

DEFENSE WITNESSES

Clements testified she served on the Mission’s board for 12 years until she resigned this year.

She said the board recognized problems with certain aspects of Lyons’ performance for several months before McGladdery joined the board. She also told the jury the board tried to keep Lyons employed at the Mission by alerting her about their alleged concerns, and creating the position of chief development officer to supplement Lyons' position.

Clements testified that community relations was “probably Rocky’s biggest failure” as executive director. The chief development officer would’ve handled that so Lyons no longer had to, and was the only position that was to be hired and overseen by the board, Clements said.

Lyons said in testimony Tuesday that she hired someone for that position because she understood that the hiring and oversight of that position would be her responsibly, as all other staff positions had been in the past. Lyons ended up hiring someone, but the board had her fire him because he admitted at a board meeting that he once got into a fight at Party Palace and “bit someone’s ear off.”

Clements also said she never authorized an IOU program and wasn’t aware of its existence, contrary to Lyons’s testimony Tuesday.

CEO of Action Inc. Margie Seccomb testified that Lyons was reluctant to collaborate with her at the Southwest Montana Continuum of Care Coalition meetings and in other instances outside of that group.

Seccomb said she thought Lyons was “combative,” and testified about a time when Lyons didn’t respond to her attempts to reach her about how to house an increasing number of homeless people in anticipation of a looming cold snap in fall 2019.

Seccomb eventually emailed some of the Mission’s board members, to which McGladdery responded with a plan of action. She also said that when the mission was looking for a new building after the one on East Second Street was shut down in 2017, the $100,000 sale of Action Inc’s HRC building was not a deal Action Inc pulled out of at the last minute.

Instead, she said, the Mission and Action Inc. discussed it as an option, and a Mission board member “floated a buy-sell agreement” that Seccomb presented to Action Inc.’s board, which decided not to sell.

On cross, Lawrence Henke showed Seccomb and the jury board minutes that said the Mission’s board decided not to join the Continuum of Care Coalition, rather than Lyons. He also asked Seccomb if the Mission had to agree to a “prohibition” on faith-related activities, such a devotional testimonials faith-based counseling.

Seccomb said no, and maintained that Action Inc. doesn’t discriminate against anyone for religion, among other reasons.

She also testified that Action Inc.’s relationship with the Mission’s new leadership is “joyful and collaborative.”

Director of the Butte Emergency Foodbank Kathy Griffith also testified as a witness for the defense.