What's on ballot? Voters to decide on elementary levy, school board trustees

Voters in Butte School District 1 will vote on a school levy and decide between seven candidates for two elementary school trustee positions in this year’s mail-in school election.

The district is asking voters to consider an increase in taxes so that $97,377.25, which is roughly 1.51 mills, will go toward the elementary general fund. The general fund is used for things like salaries and benefits for teachers, school utilities and maintenance of the building, supplies and operation costs, according to Kevin Patrick, the business manager for the district.

The passing of the levy will result in a $2.04 tax increase on a home with a market value of $100,000 and a $4.08 tax increase on a home with a $200,000 market value, according to a draft ballot provided by Patrick.

Patrick said the levy is needed so the district can use 100% of the maximum budget allowed by the state. “If we didn’t run the levy, we’d be at less than the maximum the state would allow,” he said.

Butte School District Superintendent Judy Jonart said although the school does have funds left over from Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief funds because of COVID-19, those funds can only be used in response to the pandemic. When it comes to things unrelated to COVID, like paying for a snow plow to remove snow from school parking lots and walkways, that money must come from the general fund, she said.

The elementary school trustee elections in Ramsay, Divide and Melrose school districts scheduled for May 3 are canceled because the trustees ran uncontested and won automatically.

In Ramsay School District 3, Kristin Chiamulera will serve a three-year term as trustee and Linda Musick Rosin will serve a one-year term. In Divide School District 4, Stephen B. Salusso will serve a three year term. In Melrose School District 5, Holly Carpenter will serve a three-year term and Loreal Tabita will serve a one-year term. The next school trustee election will be in May 2023.

The appropriate ballots will be mailed to all registered voters in Butte-Silver Bow on April 18, Patrick said. Anyone wishing to vote in the Butte School District 1 election who is not registered must appear in person at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, where they will receive a certificate of late registration so they can get a ballot, according to a news release sent out by the Butte-Silver Bow Clerk and Recorder.

All ballots must be turned into the School District office by 8 p.m. May 3 in order to be counted, according to Patrick. For more information, contact Clerk & Recorder Linda Sajor-Joyce at 497-6342 or the appropriate school district.

Trustees on the Butte Ballot

ROSE GRINER

Rose Griner (formerly Rose Henn) has never been on a school board or in a public-facing position before, but has been on the other side of meetings as a parent. She currently works as a waitress at Oasis Casino and has four kids in the Butte School District; one will graduate this year. A military brat, she was born in Washington but attended Head Start in Butte, as well as East Middle School, Butte High School and Butte Academy of Beauty Culture. She earned her cosmetology license in 2007. If elected, Griner wants there to be more parent and community involvement in the school board and thinks there should be a question and answer session at each meeting. “Parents get a chance to speak at the school board meetings and even though they hear us I don't think they actually listen,” Griner said. “The school board is supposed to represent the community and the students. As a board member, I will listen to the community so I can represent them.”

KELLY J. LEE

Kelly J. Lee has served as a trustee in Butte School District for three years, and he has two sons who are attending Butte High School and East Middle School. He attended Butte School District and was born and raised in Butte. He’s worked for the Butte Fire Department since 2008 and was recently promoted to assistant fire chief and fire marshal. He is serving his 14th year on the Butte Civic Center Board, has been a board member for Montana State Firemen’s Association and was formerly a president and board member for Mile High Little League. “I feel that a quality public education is the cornerstone of our community and I want to continue to use my place on the board to ensure that it stays that way,” Lee said. “Schools are continually asked to do more for our students. In addition to providing education, they have been asked to supplement mental health services and facilitate assistance programs, such as nutritional services. Because of this, I think it is very important that schools are provided with the staff and resources they need to perform these tasks.”

SHANE MARTIN

Shane Martin has never ran for any elected office before, but he has two young children in elementary school. He works for the US Forest Service as the assistant fire management officer for the Butte Ranger District. If elected, Martin would like to see elementary students have a physical education class every day, and see that all students have the opportunity to take music and art classes. “Our schools are doing a great job on the core classes, but we need to take care of the whole student so that we are producing good citizens that will add to our community,” he said. He also said he wants to make sure every parent is heard at school board meetings. “We may not agree, but parents need to know they are being listened to,” he said. “… I want to ensure that Butte public schools continue to produce high quality students that make a difference in our community.”

KATHY MILODRAGOVICH

Kathy Milodragovich hasn’t served on a school board before, but taught in the Butte School District for 25 years. Now that she’s retired, she feels she has time to be an active school board member. Both her children and grandchildren went through the Montana public school system. She’s worked seasonally for the U.S. Forest Service and worked for two sessions with the Legislative Council in Helena. In retirement, she was involved in administering National Assessment of Educational Progress, which is data used to produce the nation’s report card. She graduated from the University of Montana with a liberal arts degree that included an emphasis in history and anthropology. She later earned a K-8 certification, and then added a special education endorsement. “My goal is to help focus on policies that improve student achievement and quality instruction,” Milodragovich said. “It is important for board members to work collaboratively with each other to consider policies that advance student learning. Staff and the community have a share in making student achievement successful.”

MATT MOORE

Matt Moore has never served on a school board or in a public-facing position, but has a child attending Whittier Elementary and has worked in public service. He was formerly an engineer for the Butte- Silver Bow public works department. He serves on several volunteer boards including the Urban Forest Board and the Wolfe Tones Hurling Club Board. He currently works at his own engineering firm, Moore Engineering and Inspection, and has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Montana Technological University and a Master’s of business administration from Western Governors University. If elected, Moore wants to make sure Butte School District’s children and teachers are safe and supported, and that Butte’s Public Schools continue to provide high-quality education. “I am running to protect our public schools from being manipulated by outside influences,” he said. “I am disturbed by the trend of vilifying our teachers and administrators.”

Biographies and headshots of Karen M. Bartle and Conrad “Dane” Peeples were unavailable at the time of publishing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1