What's happening? Things to do Wednesday around southwest Montana

Wednesday, June 15

LEGION DINNER

The American Legion Post #1 and the Auxiliary is having its monthly dinner at 6 p.m. at the Legion hall, 3201 Wynne Ave. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., Cost for the roast beef dinner is $8. The post will hold a short meeting after dinner.

BUSINESS TRAINING

Miranda Gilbert, owner of Girl Geek Designs, is giving in-person training on incorporating social media into your business from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. in the Thornton Building second floor conference room, 65 E. Broadway St. in Butte. Registration is $15 per person and lunch will be provided.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

The Butte Public Library after-school club offers Wii and other games from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Open line dancing is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For more details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library on the first floor, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

Line dancing classes with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Julianne Crnich, executive director of the United Way of Butte and Anaconda.

An adult ukulele jam session is offered 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided, other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

