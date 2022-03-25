 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured

Watch now: Accessible ice skating in Butte

  • 0
Accessible ice skating in Butte

Kendra Brown, an independent living specialist with Montana Independent Living Project, defends the goal as Brock Stoddard hits the hockey puck on Friday afternoon during an event focused on accessible ice skating for people with disabilities at the Community Ice Center in Butte.

A dozen people strapped on sleds and hit the ice on March 25 for Montana Independent Living Project's accessible ice skating event in Butte. Representatives with the group hope to make the sport more accessible to Butte residents with disabilities. 

Accessible ice skating in Butte

Barb Kanape, center, makes her way around the ice rink on a hockey sled on loan from the Montana Independent Living Project in Helena. Cassie Wick, a representative from the Butte MILP, says the accessible ice skating event was created for Butte people with disabilities and she hopes to make the sport available in the future if there is a demand for it in Butte. "My arms were paralyzed 28 years ago so there are things that I don't get to do much anymore. I didn't get to play hockey because my arms don't work but they had a bar on the back so a guy spun me around the rink a couple of times," says Kanape. "It was great fun."
Accessible ice skating in Butte

Barb Kanape makes her way around the ice rink on a hockey sled with the help of Justin Brunell on Friday during an event focused on accessible ice skating with the use of ice sleds on loan from the Montana Independent Living Project in Helena. Cassie Wick, a representative from the Butte MILP, says the accessible ice skating event was created for Butte people with disabilities and she hopes to make the sport available in the future if there is a demand for it in Butte. "My arms were paralyzed 28 years ago so there are things that I don't get to do much anymore. I didn't get to play hockey because my arms don't work but they had a bar on the back so a guy spun me around the rink a couple of times," says Kanape. "It was great fun."
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

As Russia bans Facebook and Instagram, what alternatives will Russian social media users turn to?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News