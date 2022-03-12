Volunteers of America office back in Butte

After closing its Butte office about two years ago, the Volunteers of America is back and has taken up residence on the first floor of the Hennessy building on North Main Street.

Christa Ziegler, the Volunteers of America Montana state director, said the location of the building is good for the organization’s purposes because it’s within walking distance of places like the Butte Rescue Mission and the bus station that veterans may need.

The decision to re-open an office in Butte came from a big increase in Butte’s veteran population over the last couple of years, and a desire to provide more direct service to them, Ziegler said.

“I was not happy that they left before,” said local veterans advocate Mike Lawson, “They’re a big help to people.”

Lawson said that the key to helping veterans in Butte is that all the different resources, Volunteers of America included, network and talk to each other to get veterans paired up with the services they need.

This, Missoula-based Program manager for the western Montana part of Volunteers of America Martin NoRunner said, is one of the things the Butte office hopes to accomplish. “We’re here to hopefully create the relationships for our veterans in the communities that they’re in with the folks that are able to help them.”

“Volunteers of America works with any organization in Butte that works with the homeless population,” Ziegler said.

NoRunner said Butte is one of the “last best places” in western Montana with affordable and available housing that hasn’t been flooded with people, which makes Butte a good location for Volunteers of America to not only help local homeless veterans, but homeless veterans in other parts of western Montana.

“We can take those folks that are homeless in other areas and filter them into Butte,” NoRunner said. “We feel that we can be a conduit here to help facilitate a positive response to the homelessness that’s cropping up around other parts like Kalispell, Missoula, Helena, Bozeman, places in western Montana.”

Volunteers of America offers a wide range of services including homeless services, youth services, veteran services and mental health services. The Butte office, which opened in October 2021, focuses exclusively on veteran services, offering many programs to help veterans who are homeless or in danger of losing housing.

The organization provides temporary financial and rental assistance to qualifying veterans, including a rent subsidy for up to two years, case management services, legal services, utility and other assistance including child care, groceries and anything else that could be a barrier for a veteran staying in or obtaining housing.

It also offers the Homeless Veterans Reintegration program, which helps homeless veterans gain employment so they can eventually become self-sustaining.

To qualify, a veteran who is either homeless or at risk of being homeless must not have been dishonorably discharged, must meet the income requirements of being 50% or lower Area Median Income per their household size, and must have been “federally activated,” NoRunner said, meaning that veteran was at some point in active duty for the federal government.

The Veterans Administration may be looking at changing this in the future, as there are Reservists and National Guardsmen/women who were locally or state activated, but not federally, NoRunner said.

A veteran himself, Volunteers of America’s mission is close to NoRunner’s heart because he once was on the other side of their services, a few years before he got hired there in 2020.

“So it was full circle, spectrum-wise, of me coming from being a veteran in need of support, to a veteran helping provide supportive services for veterans that have found themselves in the same position,” NoRunner said.

