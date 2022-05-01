UPS delivery driver hangs up brown uniform after 46 years

When Tim Rowe started washing trucks part time at the United Parcel Service when he was 18 years old, he couldn’t have predicted that it would end in over 1 million miles, 38 years of safe driving, and 46 years of service.

Rowe still remembers the day he started at UPS: April 14, 1976.

“I was graduating from high school at the time, and I had no idea what I wanted to do,” Rowe said. “As far as career goes, I [knew] college was not for me.”

Rowe said UPS drivers had to be 21 years old, so he spent three years washing trucks until he was old enough. And sure enough, after he turned 21, he began driving a UPS delivery truck.

He made sure his last day of work was April 14, 2022. He wanted his tenure at UPS to be exactly 46 years.

“Forty-six right on the nose,” he said.

It’s the only job Rowe’s ever had, he said, and it took good care of him and his family, he said. With his salary, Rowe and his wife of 43 years, Nancy Rowe, were able to buy a house and live in it for almost the entire time he’s worked at UPS, and support his family when they welcomed a daughter.

“It put her through Montana Tech,” Nancy Rowe said.

The insurance and benefits, Tim Rowe said, are a lot of what kept him at the job for so long. Not only did the insurance cover medical expenses for their daughter, who has diabetes, but it took care of him when he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in 2005 that infected his lungs and kept him out of commission for 13 months.

“[The doctors] said he’d never go back to UPS,” Nancy Rowe said. “And I said ‘You don’t know him. He’ll be back’.”

They both agreed that the company was very good to them during that time, and the insurance covered most all of the medical expenses.

Tim Rowe has 38 gold UPS pins for 38 (nonconsecutive) years of safe driving. He has awards from UPS on a shelf in his house, including a plaque he received last year celebrating 45 years of work.

He also has a collection of UPS trucks he received from managers and fellow drivers over the years, including a collectible one and a Lego one his granddaughter put together for him.

One of the most bizarre things that ever happened to him while he was driving was when he was picking up a package for a business in Dillon he regularly did business with. The package weighed about 125 pounds.

“So he insisted on him [helping] me load it into the UPS truck,” Rowe said.

Rowe and the business owner loaded the package in the truck together, and Rowe continued to his next stop four or five blocks away. When he stopped, he heard a female voice coming out of the back of the truck. A voice he recognized.

He got out of the truck and heard it again. When he opened the back of the truck, he realized the voice was coming from the box the business owner loaded up with him.

It turned out to be a woman who worked for the business, and it was supposed to be a joke.

Nancy Rowe found the situation funny. Tim Rowe did not.

“It was not a good deal,” Tim Rowe said. “I was mad. I let him know that that was not a good thing to do.”

Although he’ll miss the job, infuriating pranks and all, he said his body was telling him to retire. The constant driving was taking its toll and he was becoming more and more hesitant to drive at night, he said.

Now, he will get to spend time with family, and make up for time he missed while he was out driving routes.

Rowe’s had five routes in his career. The route he had before he retired was a rural route, where he started in Deer Lodge and then made his way to Garrison, Gold Creek, Avon and Elliston. In the past, he’s driven a route in Butte, a route that started in Dillon and took him to Lima, Dell and Grant and a Whitehall route that he spent 13 years driving, among others.

He took great pride in not only doing his job, but doing it well. When he delivered packages, he took care to make sure the packages were out of sight of passersby and, if possible, somewhere the package wouldn’t be in direct contact with weather elements like snow or rain.

When he would go on vacation, he would usually get at least one call every day from fellow drivers covering his route asking him where to put a package.

Even without his uniform on, UPS is a big part of who Rowe is. Now that he’s retired, his phone has been silent where phone calls from his former co-workers are concerned, which kind of bugs him.

“As far as the driver that’s covering my route, I’m done with UPS,” he said. “So, yeah, they’re not going to bother me. I wish they still would because that’s just the way I am.”

On April 15, UPS held a celebration for Rowe where they presented him with an award commemorating his 46 years of service. The Teamsters Union Local No. 2 was also there and presented him with a letter recognizing him and the work he’s done throughout his career.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0