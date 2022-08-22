Updated: Attorneys present opening arguments at Rocky Lyons trial; Lyons testifies

An attorney for Rocky Lyons told a jury Monday that she was let go from her position as executive director of the Butte Rescue Mission in January 2020 for no real reason, “we’re just going to make a change.” That explanation, Lawrence Henke said, changed after she filed a wrongful termination lawsuit.

Cindy Walker, an attorney representing the Mission, argued that Lyons did not have the “skills, experience or integrity” to be executive director like she said she did when she was interviewed and that she broke the trust BRM had in her.

The jury in the civil, wrongful termination trial was selected Monday morning and the six men and six women will decide the case. District Judge Ray Dayton is presiding and the trial could last a week.

Lyons filed the lawsuit in April 2020. It said Lyons served with distinction at BRM from when she was hired in September 2014 until she was ultimately discharged, and that she was never subjected to disciplinary proceedings and her performance was never deemed unsatisfactory.

It also alleged the BRM invaded her privacy by accessing her private email accounts, and that Lyons is due unpaid wages.

In June 2021, state prosecutors in Butte filed a felony theft charge against Lyons and the Mission’s defense in the civil trial referenced the allegations, saying she used BRM accounts to make personal purchases for things like clothes and food in Whitehall where Lyons resides, travel and other things when she was the executive director. The criminal case is still pending.

The Mission also claims in the civil case that Lyons received more paid vacation time and sick leave than she was entitled to receive and that she “failed to comply with state and federal wage and hour law, allowed insurance coverages to lapse, failed to properly pay payroll taxes, failed to effectively engage in fundraising, failed to properly manage the construction budget for the new homeless shelter” and other things.

As for the alleged invasion of privacy, Walker said the email the Butte Rescue Mission accessed belonged to them and that the name of it was “rockybutterescue.”

WHY LYONS WAS TERMINATED — BOTH SIDES

Henke said in his in his opening arguments that after the Town Pump Charitable Foundation started donating to BRM in 2019, a number of changes were made.

These changes include the seating of Town Pump’s director of corporate communications Bill McGladdery on BRM’s board in July of that year. Henke alleged McGladdery orchestrated the firing of Lyons and several other employees and board members within six months of obtaining his position on the board.

During Lyons’ tenure, Henke said, Town Pump donated $1.1 million to the Butte Rescue Mission, “but it came with strings.”

He contended “the McGladdery agenda” was to replace Lyons because she’s a “blue collar gal,” who has a history with law enforcement and “wasn’t the right image.”

Walker argued that Town Pump donates to a number of charities throughout the state, and it is standard for them to seat someone on the boards of those organizations to make sure the foundation’s money is being used appropriately.

Henke said that when Lyons was hired in 2014, she was told she was to be reviewed annually, which he argued never happened. He said that up until she was fired, Lyons was never given verbal or written disciplinary actions, and was in fact given three bonuses between 2018 and the end of 2019.

He maintained throughout his opening arguments that Lyons did “a good job” during her time at the Butte Rescue Mission, and was told as much by the board on several occasions. He listed some of her accomplishments during her time at BRM, including more than tripling BRM’s donor base, feeding the hungry by moving commercial fridges and bread racks into the store and finding churches to partner with BRM.

He said the BRM offered Lyons $25,000 in her severance agreement, which “does not reflect the reality of someone not doing their job,” and that the following counterclaims of misconduct against Lyons were retaliatory and for “leverage.”

Walker said the bonuses and raises Lyons received during her tenure were “primarily market-based increases and had nothing to do with her merit or performance.”

Walker maintained that while Lyons wasn’t given formal, written disciplinary notices, she was told at monthly board meetings of deficiencies in her work, and also outside of meetings by board members who “wanted her to succeed.”

She also told the jury that BRM’s board didn’t discover Lyons’ misappropriation of funds or receipt of paid vacation and sick leave she wasn’t entitled to until after her termination, and if they had, they wouldn’t have offered her $25,000.

“And we’re seeking reimbursement for those amounts because the board was unaware that she had taken that excess sick and vacation time during her employment until after she was terminated,” Walker said. “Serving those counter claims wasn’t leverage. It was to recoup money that Mrs. Lyons received that she was not entitled to receive. It was intended for the homeless population.”

LYONS’ TESTIMONY

Lyons was the only witness who testified Monday, and she detailed her time at the Mission. The testimony included how she was hired, why she applied for the job, the conditions of the mission when she was hired and what her responsibilities would be as executive director.

Lyons became visibly emotional when she detailed the sleeping conditions for people in the basement of the BRM, explaining that there were bedbugs and that it was “overwhelming” to tour the mission before her employment interview.

She also said she was told preparing financial statements would be the board’s responsibility, not hers, and that BRM didn’t have a specified budget when she started.

Both sides are seeking money in damages. More witnesses for the plaintiff are expected to testify Tuesday.