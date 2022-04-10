Upcoming events for Mental Health Month

Butte-Silver Bow’s Behavioral Health Local Advisory Council is holding both a conference and fair centering on behavioral health awareness for Mental Health Month in May. The theme of both is “Circle of Life.” “Circle of life is the chosen theme because mental health affects people of all ages,” said the LAC’s secretary Demetrius Fassas.

The fair, which will be at the Butte Plaza Mall on May 18, is open to the public, and the conference, which will be May 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is geared toward behavioral health professionals.

It will feature a variety of mental health providers like Butte 4-Cs and Action, Inc., with booths that people can visit to get more information or to sign up for initial services.

“It’s a good way to hook people up with services and let them know what we offer,” said the LAC’s chair of Mental Health Month, Annie Boucher.

The fair will also feature a stage where people who struggled with mental health in the past can share their stories, he said.

“It’s a stigma-reducing event,” Fassas said of the fair. “It’s an open space for people to talk about things they were previously uncomfortable talking about.”

There are limited spots at the conference, and registration is open for mental health professionals who would like to attend the event. The lineup of presentations includes a wide variety of mental health-related topics, such as perinatal mood, behavioral health and peer support, adult mental health, teens in crisis, aging and mental health, grief and more.

Fassas said the goal of the conference is to show different mental health providers what other mental health resources are available so there can be a better flow of resources for people seeking help with their mental health.

