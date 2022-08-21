Twenty-year-old preschool changes guard

In 2001, Shauna Kelly founded Butte preschool Crayon Academy with the principle that, like a box of crayons, everyone is unique and we’re all in it together.

“The idea behind Crayon Academy is that all crayons are different colors just like people,” Kelly said. “And when all those colors come together, it makes a more colorful, beautiful world, and when we all come together it makes a more colorful, beautiful world.”

With the help of Kelly’s sister, Pam McIntyre, who assisted at the school since its founding, Kelly has seen hundreds of kids come and graduate.

Before that, she spent 18 years in childcare, working at The Creativity Factory before Crayon Academy — which is housed in the United Congregational Church on Bayard Street — was born.

Since Kelly started in 1983, she’s even started teaching kids of kids she taught years ago.

“Shauna taught me,” said Lucy Hansen, who will take over the preschool with her cousin, Heidi Grey, this school year.

Kelly also taught Hansen’s kids, and this school year, Grey’s youngest will be a student at the preschool and taught by Grey herself.

Crayon Academy teaches two age groups: 3-to-4-year-olds —– which Grey and Hansen said will learn social skills and through hands-on activities and movement — and 4-to-5-year-olds preparing for kindergarten.

Kelly said she’s worked with kindergarten teachers in the past to figure out what kids need to know before entering kindergarten, and has received positive reports back from teachers who’ve taught the kids they graduated.

“One kindergarten teacher told us she could tell which kids came from Crayon Academy and Creativity Factory because they were both so well prepared for school,” Kelly said.

She said the pre-kindergarten class is geared toward kindergarten readiness. “By the time the kids leave here, hopefully they have all the skills they need for kindergarten,” Kelly said. “They can all print their names well and know their letters, letters sounds, their numbers … all the basics.”

“Hopefully their phone numbers and addresses,” McIntyre added.

McIntyre started teaching her own class after COVID-19 hit, because the preschool needed to reduce its class sizes.

In addition to McIntyre having her own class and reduced class sizes, COVID also caused parents to drop their children off at the door rather than enter with them, which was actually a good thing, Kelly and McIntyre said, because it gave them “more time to learn with the kids.”

The reduced number of students in class also reduced the noise level in the classroom, which was a welcome consequence.

“Before, I always said a 747 could skim the roof of the church and you wouldn’t even know it,” Kelly said.

Hansen and Grey agree that one of the most important things is maintaining Kelly’s legacy and the way she did things, as some of the students enrolled this school year were students of Kelly’s last school year.

“Our goal is to carry on her legacy that she has built in the community and kind of put our own spin on some things,” Grey said.

Some of the things they’ll be keeping the same: the class schedule, which has two time slots a day, Monday-Thursday, 8:45 to 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

They’ll also be keeping the pricing the same: $80 a month for two days a week, $100 a month for three days a week, and $120 a month for four days a week.

However, they said, they want to add their own touches to make it feel like theirs.

“The first week of school, (the students) are going to get a big crayon and choose their favorite color and write about themselves,” Hansen said. “And then we’re going to base it around the books “The Day the Crayons Came Home” and “The Day the Crayons Quit.’”

They also “made the color of the rooms (their) own” by painting them teal, Hansen said.

When Kelly neared the end of this school year — after going back and forth for a while — she’d committed to the idea that she’d do one more year, an even 40.

She sent out a letter to the parents of all her students in April, letting them know the upcoming one would be her last.

Hansen and Grey said they reached out to Kelly the night before she was going to send that letter out, though they didn’t know it at the time.

“Then they kept meeting with me on and on and on,” Kelly said. “And finally, in July, they twisted my arm enough that I decided to go for it, mainly because I trust the two of them with all my heart. I know they’ll treat this with love and love the kids just like we did and have patience with them.

“And I also thought the offer might not come up next year because they wanted something now. I did have other people call about it, but most people would want to do their own thing and change the name.”

Hansen and Grey also agreed to let her come in and help out from time to time, Kelly said, which was part of what got her to agree to sell to them.

Grey’s and Hansen’s backgrounds — Grey’s is in teaching and Hansen’s is in accounting —“go hand in hand,” they said, and will enable Grey to use her experience to “run the school” and Hansen to use hers to handle the business side of things and help in the classroom where needed.

“And everything just kind of fell into place,” Hansen said.

“We’re very excited for our new adventure,” Grey said.

While it will be difficult for Kelly and McIntyre to say goodbye after so long, they look forward to traveling more and spending more time with their grandkids — 19 between the two of them.

“The best part of this job, I have to say, is everywhere you go, there’s a little one running up to give you a hug,” McIntyre said.

Crayon Academy will hold an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, and will hold its first days of school Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7-8. The first days will just be an hour class, Grey said, to warm the kids up before they “hit the ground running” Sept. 12.

For more information, contact Lucy Hansen at 406-491-1961 or Heidi Grey at 406-498-9368.