Connor Stanghill wanted to be in the medical field from a young age. After spending his teenage years watching his mother work as a nurse, he was inspired by her compassion and her ability to help people each day.

“Even in high school, my mom was a nurse,” Stanghill said. “It had a big impact on my future career decisions.

"She's always had such a caring, helpful personality. And I knew that nurses — in order to go into a profession — you have to be caring, you have to be compassionate. And you have to have good communication skills. And so seeing her being a professional role model for me really set that in stone."

He also said his love for anatomy and physiology factored into his decision.

He was so sure of his future career path that even when he was not accepted to Tech’s nursing school the first two times he applied, he didn’t give up. Instead, after briefly considering transferring to other schools, he applied a third time.

And he got in.

The first time he applied, he was rejected because he didn’t reach the benchmark, which is a combination of a minimum GPA and a minimum Test of Essential Academic Skills score. Stanghill had the GPA, but not the TEAS score.

When Stanghill was applying for nursing school, the minimum TEAS score for Tech was 70%. It was previously 68%, but it was increased because of how competitive the program became, according to Janet Coe, the director of nursing at Tech’s Sherry Lesar School of Nursing.

This school year, due to learning losses from COVID-19, the score was lowered back to 68%, Coe said.

The second time Stanghill applied, he said he studied for months and met the benchmark for both the GPA and the TEAS, but with 80 applicants competing for 30 spots, he didn’t make it in.

Now, mere hours away from receiving his diploma and taking his licensure exam, Stanghill, 23, knows it was worth it.

He said that one of the most affirming experiences for him as an aspiring nurse was his preceptorship at St. James Healthcare, where he got to work with real nurses and patients.

“It was a really impactful experience just working in the critical care unit,” Stanghill said. “Because I got to see the difference that nurses make.”

He said nursing school opened him up to things he didn't know much about before, like naturopathic medicine, which he would be interested in specializing in. He's also really interested in dermatology.

He's also excited for the future and open to working in a variety of nursing fields, from pediatrics to geriatrics.

"I've always had a very open mindset and been willing to try anything," Connor said. "So I really would like to get out there and just experience all the different types of nursing and try all the different types of fields. But I do really want to have an emphasis on naturopathic medicine and then also dermatology."

Coe said that while she loves and admires Stanghill’s perseverance getting into the program, she also loves who he has become since being accepted.

“Once he got into the program, he’s just really grown, he’s really become a leader in program, and he’s turned the perseverance into an ability to help others be successful in the nursing program,” she said.

For one thing, she said, Stanghill is a part of TRiO, a federal outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"And so Connor has served as a mentor for those students, and so he’s not only helping first-generation students who’ve kind of had to navigate college, but in addition to that, he also took on the tutoring role and so he’s been serving as a nursing tutor for nursing students," Coe said.

Coe said that Stanghill not only helps prospective nursing students with their studies, but that he's also agreed to help her with a couple of things to make life easier for future generations of nursing students.

"He’s going to work with me to develop a prep or review course for that TEAS exam, because that’s really what kept tripping him up in the beginning. He tried to develop some really good study strategies and is really committed if people are needing assistance with that."

He also has agreed to help her identify and outline available financial assistance that the nursing school can package and distribute to other students.

When Stanghill got into the nursing program, he had no way to pay for school, he said. So he went out and found every available scholarship, grant and resource he could to help finance two years of his education while working part-time at various jobs.

Coe said some of the scholarships Stanghill found were ones that even the nursing school didn't know about.

"Connor really has this helping and give-back spirit," Coe said. "He’s put in hard work and perseverance, but then what’s come out of that, he wants to then pass it on to next generation of nursing students."

Stanghill's mom, Carla Stanghill, said Connor has been a helpful and determined person from a young age.

"He’s always talked about helping people throughout his life," Carla said. "Even in high school, he volunteered for Big Brothers Big Sisters."

She also said he volunteered to coach students at tennis camp and provide ski lessons at Discovery Ski Area in Anaconda.

"He's always been that type of kid who’s always kind of been helping others out," she said.

She also said he's worked since he was 14 years old and has always looked for ways to improve himself.

"Even in high school, he was on the honor roll and looking for ways to be better," Carla said.

Now, on the precipice of The Sherry Lesar School of Nursing's pinning ceremony and Tech's graduation May 6, Carla is extremely proud of her son.

"I’m extremely proud of him," she said. "He’s worked hard to get this, very hard ... he’s worked jobs, and he's gone to school, and he has his dog and he puts effort into it to make it happen, so I give him all the credit for that and not giving up. A lot of people would just give up and say they can’t do it, but he never did."

Although he was born and raised in Butte, Stanghill said he wants to seek job opportunities outside the area.