Trained mustangs available at Saturday adoption event in Missoula

Trainers from around the state, including Whitehall and Drummond, will be among those competing at the Montana Mustang TIP Challenge and adoption event Saturday at the Big Sky Horse Park in Missoula. Horse trainers had approximately 100 days to work with ungentled, untouched mustangs and will showcase them to the public at Saturday's event. Many horses will be available for adoption after the event, and entry is free.

The show begins at 8 a.m., includes a meet-and-greet of the adoptable horses and training demos after the morning classes, and wraps up with the freestyle events in the afternoon, followed by an awards ceremony.

Classes include Handling and Conditioning, showcasing the manners of the horses; an in-hand trail obstacle class, showing their willingness and ability; and a freestyle class, where trainers will perform flashy routines using costumes, music and props to demonstrate how far their individual horses have progressed in their training.

A full schedule and the adoptable horses are posted on the event's Facebook page at Montana Mustang TIP Challenge 2022.