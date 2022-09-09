‘The new devil’: Community action team, created to combat fentanyl problem, has first meeting

Almost every seat was filled Thursday as educators, members of law enforcement, government officials, medical professionals, addiction counselors, community members and more showed up to the first meeting of an action team designed to combat the worsening fentanyl crisis in Butte.

Butte-Silver Bow has a decades-long history of coming together in times of struggle and reducing the impacts of problems facing the community.

Most recently, a community action team formed in late 2013 and early 2014 to focus on reducing teen suicides in Butte, after three teens took their lives over a six-week period. Tom Billteen, Butte School District Board trustee, said at the meeting that he’s been to a number of community action meetings in the past about teen drinking and driving, crack cocaine, meth and teen suicide.

“And here we are again, dealing with the new devil,” he said. He added that the problem with the action teams is that after it gets the problem under control, it gets “comfortable” and “drifts,” and that this time needs to be different.

Tina Randall, Community Health Division director at the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, said that its syringe services program had 407 different people visit the department’s weekly clinic between July 2021 and June 2022, and those people visited about 2,150 times, which averages to 41 people a week.

In addition to a needle exchange program, the syringe services program works with participants on harm reduction techniques and referrals to substance abuse treatment, among other things.

She said the program has distributed a little more than 35,000 sterile syringes and disposed of just under 40,030 dirty syringes. The program has also given out 2,800 doses of Narcan and 87 of their participants reported using it. Randall also said program participants reported that there were 25 overdoses that went unreported to law enforcement.

“Folks are three times more likely to enter treatment if they utilize these syringe programs,” Randall said.

As the meeting progressed, two themes emerged: the importance of educating youth about the dangers of fentanyl and other drugs, and not turning away from adults struggling with addiction now.

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher likened drug education in children to seat belt use. He said that while he still struggles to remember to wear a seat belt every time he gets in the car because it wasn’t ingrained in him as a child, his children would never not wear a seat belt.

“That seat belt saved my daughter’s life because it was ingrained,” Gallagher said. “And we can do the same thing when we start talking about drugs.”

He also emphasized several times that this would be an action team, one that didn’t just talk about solutions, but acted to implement them into the community.

Butte Cares is currently working on multiple evidence-based programs in Butte Schools, according to a few different representatives who attended the meeting.

Programs that are already implemented include the Pax Tool Kit, which is a set of strategies used both in the classroom and out to help students learn to regulate their behaviors, Youth Mental Health First Aid, Youth Aware Mental Health and Media Detective, which “helps to educate young kids on ads they see” and encourages conversations about drugs and alcohol.

Butte Cares is also working on implementing Prevention Plus Wellness, a program that has existed for a while, but is new to Butte, and Communities That Care, a framework that works by pulling all different sectors of the community together, said prevention specialist Brittany Masters.

Masters said that in terms of substance abuse prevention, it’s best to “swim upstream,” and try to stop people from falling into the river rather than pulling them out.

“We want to fix the bridge. We want to build signs,” she said. “We want to inform people before they fall into the river that there are resources, avenues and ways to be healthy.”

Masters said that use of Communities That Care shows reduction rates two to five years after implementation, so while it isn’t an immediate change it has proved to be effective in other places in the country.

She, among many others at the meeting, emphasized that for change to be made in the community regarding the fentanyl problem, the whole community must come together as part of a team effort. Butte Cares has partnered with business in the community that have sponsored opioid awareness banners.

Jim O’Neill, Butte School District curriculum director, said the school district has trained about 1,000 community members in Youth Mental Health First Aid and recently brought in a DEA agent from Billings who trained teachers on current drug trends in Montana. He also said the district is considering bringing her back for more trainings, including a parent training.

The district also retained case managers in the schools who were brought on after the district received the five-year Support, Outreach and Access for the Resiliency of Students grant from Montana’s Office of Public Instruction in 2014.

“Our kids are hurting,” O’Neill said. “And they’re hurting even more coming out of COVID.” He added that the schools’ staff and administrators will “bend over backwards to help our kids.”

Many people at the meeting brought up how adults and the public need to be educated as well, both about fentanyl, and to combat the stigma around addiction and recovery.

One attendee suggested that adults who have recovered should be invited to share their stories with kids and the public to help all community members learn how to support those in recovery.

Traci McArthur of Action Inc. said that it’s important to remember those struggling with homelessness, addiction and in recovery are people too.

“They’re people. They’re people's fathers, grandparents, children — so not only do we have to talk about our children and prevention, but we also need to not turn our backs on our community and our people.”

For people already struggling, a couple of attendees said that more out-patient options are needed — both in Butte and statewide — for people in recovery who need a higher level of care.

Stephanie Rowling, licensed addiction counselor at Southwest Montana Addiction, Recovery and Treatment program, asked the action team about utilizing medication-assisted treatment at the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center.

She said she has 34 clients who are incarcerated, and of them 30 are opioid dependent.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester told her that she needed to bring the idea to the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners before the county can administer medication to inmates at the detention center.