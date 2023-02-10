More than 1,000 handmade bowls. More than 50 volunteers. Three months. 20 local restaurants. 100 gallons of soup.

An entire community.

This is what it takes to pull off Butte’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, which attracts more than 1,000 community members to the Butte Civic Center every year to buy handmade ceramic bowls and enjoy an evening complete with a meal of soup and bread, dessert, live music, a cash bar, a silent auction and more.

Kathy Griffith, director of the Butte Emergency Food Bank, said the purpose of the event is to raise money to pay for the food bank’s Backpack Program, which provides Ziploc bags filled with two breakfasts and two lunches for K-12 students identified by their teachers as food insecure to take home and eat over the weekend.

So far, she said, the fundraiser has been successful in its goal.

“It’s one of the best events of the year,” Griffith said. “People just love it.”

Griffith, who’s been one of Empty Bowls’ lead organizers from the beginning, said the food bank distributes about 11,000 backpacks a year, which costs about $60,000 to sustain.

When the food bank first started giving out the backpacks in 2013, the first year of Butte’s Empty Bowls fundraiser, each backpack cost about $3.75 to make. Now, that price tag is about $5, she said.

Griffith said that when the event started at Front Street Station, she and the other organizers didn’t expect it to get much of a turnout.

“The funny thing was, we thought ‘We will never even fill this building, we won't even sell enough tickets,’” Griffith said. “And we ran out of soup, we had no room in the building, people were lined up all the way out to Front Street – it was overwhelming.”

Because of this, they moved the event to the Civic Center, she said.

In past years, the Empty Bowls has had upward of around 1,200 people, but last year they scaled it back to closer to 1,000 because of COVID-19, Griffith said. The organizers plan to keep it closer to 1,000 this year, too.

To go to the event, community members can pay $20 for a soup bowl or $100 for a much larger “family bowl” hand-thrown, fired, trimmed, waxed and glazed by local volunteers, said Peggy Graving, a lead organizer for Empty Bowls.

There will be 1,000 normal soup bowls available and about 50 family bowls, she said.

“Everything is donated,” Graving said. “We do not pay for anything.”

Graving said the soup that serves as the fundraiser’s main course is donated by approximately 20 local restaurants, and each one is asked to donate five gallons of soup.

The types of soups donated vary, Graving said, from taco soup to carrot ginger soup to chicken noodle soup – it’s up to the restaurant to decide what they make.

“Some take it as quite a challenge and try to come up with something different, and it's amazing that sometimes you only have two of the same soup,” Graving said.

Although the bowls bought at the event are food safe, Graving said patrons eat out of small, paper bowls because the ceramic bowls have been touched by many different hands between their initial creation and reaching the Civic Center, and need to be washed before they’re eaten out of.

Mike Kujawa, who’s been leading the bowl-making efforts for Empty Bowls since the beginning, said this will be the first year he’s tracking how many hours are spent making the bowls.

Until he retired in June of last year, Kujawa was the art teacher at Butte High School, and was able to have his students make many of the bowls for the event.

He said he was initially concerned the event wouldn’t be sustained after he retired, and created Hungry Hill Art Center, a non-profit, in large part to keep the effort for Empty Bowls alive.

Kujawa said that the reason he believes in the event is because of his time as a teacher, and because he’s received calls from other teachers about the positive impacts the food bank’s backpack program has on students.

“Teachers call me and tell me it makes a difference,” he said, adding that when kids who are food insecure “have food on the weekend, they come in ready to learn on Mondays because they’re not worried about having to find food.”

Kujawa and a group of about 50 volunteers have already started dedicating nights and weekends to making the bowls, and he said they will probably continue to make bowls up until the day of the event.

In addition to all the volunteers making the bowls, Kujawa said the St. James Healthcare Foundation donates an estimated 4,000 pounds of clay to Empty Bowls every year. He said the soups bowls use about two and a half to three pounds of clay, and the family bowls use anywhere from 10-20 pounds of clay, depending on the artist.

When asked why she thinks so many community members donate so much energy and resources year after year, Griffith said: “Just because it is a community meal. They come in and all their friends are there. They sit down, they have a very simple meal of soup and bread and maybe some dessert and everyone visits, and there’s nice background music and I think it's not intimidating … And they know they're helping the kids.”

This year’s Empty Bowls fundraiser will be April 5 from 6-8 p.m. at the Civic Center. Tickets are available at the Civic Center or the Butte Emergency Food Bank.