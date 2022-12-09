Tester nominates Butte student to U.S. military service academies

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., on Thursday nominated Butte student Jonas Sherman to two of the country's four military service academies.

Tester selected a total of 21 students based on their academic accomplishments, extracurricular activities, and dedication to serving and leading in the United States military. A nomination from a member of Congress is a student’s first step in applying to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

“Montana has a long and proud history of producing some of our nation’s finest military men and women, and it’s a great honor to nominate our state’s best and brightest to continue this legacy at one of our military service academies,” said Tester. “Jonas’s outstanding work ethic and dedication to serving our country prove he is exactly the kind of leader we need in the military and I look forward to watching him continue to make our state and country proud.”

Sherman, a Butte High School student, leadership council member, and varsity football, basketball, and track and field athlete, was nominated to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and is a recipient of the College Board Rural and Small Town Recognition Award.

Kara Dale of Sheridan was nominated to the Air Force Academy.