Teen nonprofit founder to give assembly at East Middle School

Luc Swensson founded the I Love This Life Foundation when he was 12 years old. Now 17, he spends his time not in school touring the country and spreading messages of resilience and encouraging kids to follow their dreams. He will visit East Middle School Sept. 27.

The nonprofit’s mission is to “show children from every walk of life that there is a way to achieve your dreams no matter your situation,” according to its website. Its focus is on pediatric cancer, anti-bullying and teen suicide.

The Boise resident started raising money for pediatric cancer when he was 7 years old as a way to help kids less fortunate than him. That first year, he raised $2,500, he said. The next, he raised $5,000, and last year he raised around $8,000.

As a fifth-grader, he was bullied by other kids for wearing pink tennis shoes, and it made him want to give up on the work he was doing, specifically with cancer fundraising.

“It made me want to quit,” he said. “So the pink shoes are a huge part of my whole upcoming.” He added that today, he wears pink shoes almost every day, and will probably continue to.

Swensson gives part of the credit for I Love This Life’s founding to the then-mayor of Boise Dave Bieter, who Swensson said asked him to do work more on “the mental health and self-esteem side of things.”

While the foundation and assemblies focus on anti-bullying and teen suicide prevention, Swensson still raises money for pediatric cancer, and tries to visit a pediatric hospital in every city he goes to.

Swensson started having assemblies at schools around the country soon after he started the foundation, and talks to kids about being themselves despite bullies and not letting anything stop them from achieving their dreams.

He’s toured the Pacific Northwest for years, including parts of California, Washington, Oregon, Montana and Idaho. He’s also been to Colorado, Ohio and is planning on going to Florida, New York, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas.

He said Butte is a great place for his tour because of how well East Middle School handles bullying. The school uses behavior rubrics and progressive disciplinary methods to discourage bullying in students.

“I think because the way the school is run and how they handle bullying side of things, sharing my message could only amplify that,” Swensson said. “Especially after COVID, that message is truly needed.”

“It’s truly a school that kind of backs what I do,” he added.

Swensson’s other Butte connection is to Tommy Mellott, Montana State quarterback and former member of the Butte High School football team. Mellott recently came on board to Swensson’s new clothing line through a name, image and likeness deal. The clothing line, which is through Swensson’s HOLO (hope + love) brand is meant to promote the new 988 crisis line.

This year marks the first of the Imagine Believe Achieve Tour, which is similar to the assemblies Swensson held in the past.

“It’s mainly just a change to my speech in general,” Swensson said. “It’s more connecting to the message now.”

Swensson also added that he will revisit the schools a year after the first assembly and award a $1,500 scholarship to one student the teachers choose. $1,000 will go to the student, and $500 will go to a nonprofit of the student’s choosing.

The criteria given to the teachers will be to choose a student who “lives the Imagine Believe Achieve lifestyle,” which Swensson said means “being a connecting part in your community, bringing your school together as a big family.”

Since starting the foundation, Swensson has launched his #musicmatters project, which focused on bringing music to underprivileged youth. MP3 players with a pre-recorded message and a few of Luc's favorite songs were delivered to children in and around downtown Los Angeles.

In 2019 he launched the HOLO project, and recently published an interactive journal entitled “Create Your Great,” which he brings to assemblies and uses to encourage kids to write down what is good about them and their lives each week

The name of the I Love This Life Foundation comes from the country song “I Love This Life” by Locash, one of Swensson’s favorite songs.

Swensson has won several awards, including the Community Hero Award in Boise and the 2021 Shine a Light Award.

He said that since COVID-19, he thinks in-person bullying has gotten “better,” but online bullying has gotten “tremendously worse.”

“Even before COVID,” he said. COVID also derailed his tours: he wasn’t able to speak due to pandemic protocols.

“It was a really big thing for me because COVID threw my whole process out of whack,” Swensson said. “It took everything I’d built up and threw it off the rails.”

Because he wasn’t able to go on his tours, he started Camp HOLO, a summer camp designed to help “kids of all ages who have struggled with confidence and self-esteem issues” grow and succeed.

The camp continues today.

Swensson said he’s able to balance school with his tours because of the school he goes to, the Sage International School of Boise, which Swensson said has one week off for every eight weeks of school, so he plans his tours for those off weeks.

“We’re also off every Friday,” he added, saying that he could schedule assemblies that were close — in Idaho or Oregon. He also said that if he needed to be at an assembly a day or two before or after the one week break, the school is pretty good about working with him.