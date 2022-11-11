 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tech students honor veterans
editor's pick featured top story

Tech students honor veterans

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Students from several clubs at Montana Technological University honor veterans with care packages including games, socks, books and cookies.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Glance Into the Past

Glance Into the Past

Take a walk down memory lane with a weekly photograph chosen from The Montana Standard's archives by Tracy Thornton.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tech students show gratitude for veterans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News