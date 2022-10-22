Tech’s enrollment, college readiness takes slight dip post-COVID

As colleges around the country saw a decrease in the college readiness of incoming freshmen, Highlands College and Montana Technological University weren’t immune to this trend. However, the decrease Butte’s colleges are seeing is slight, said Craig Elliott, vice chancellor of student affairs and dean of students at Tech.

Specifically, there’s been a higher rate of incoming students nationwide that were placed in remedial math and writing classes.

At Tech, Elliott said that while there has been an increase in the number of students placed in its pre-algebra class, it isn’t anything that causes the faculty and staff concern.

“We haven’t necessarily seen a significant increase in students who need additional supports,” he said. “It could be our population of students hasn’t been susceptible to that concern.”

In 2020, Tech removed the requirement, along with the rest of the state, to make scores for tests like the SAT and ACT optional for admission, so students are no longer being placed in remedial classes because of those.

However, Elliott said the university does employ placement tests to help students get in the right math course, which he called “an important diagnostic tool.”

Elliott said there was a slight decrease in student retention from pre-COVID-19 to now.

“We have noticed it, and we’re paying attention to it,” he said. He added that the college hasn’t noticed any disparities in the achievement of different subgroups like gender, race or socioeconomic background.

At a community breakfast held Wednesday in Tech’s student success center, Chancellor Les Cook said that although retention decreased, it hasn’t gone down as much as anticipated.

“Our retention rates are strong,” he said.

While Tech doesn’t have any formal bridge programs — where students who want or need extra help before their first year can get it — Elliott said the college has recently begun to install more academic supports for students who need or want them.

“We’re building a student success culture,” Elliott said.

This culture includes Tech’s Academic Center for Excellence, which offers peer tutoring and academic success coaches. Elliott said the college hired more than twice the number of peer tutors it had the prior year.

He said that although the peer tutoring program isn’t new, it’s more intentional now than it’s been in the past.

The increased attention to these academic supports is partly because of COVID, but also because it’s best practice, according to Elliott.

“There’s research saying post-pandemic, this is how institutions are evolving,” he said.

The college is also home to a professional advisor program, where freshmen are helped by professional advisors in the Academic Center for Excellence. The next year, the students are paired with faculty advisors in their specified areas of study.

“We have a robust group of professional advisors and faculty advisors that support our students and guide them along the way,” Elliott said. “We’re really, really proud of faculty and professional advisors.”

ENROLLMENT NUMBERS

The college-readiness of incoming freshmen isn’t the only thing that’s taken a dip nationwide. Enrollment has as well.

According to a report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, enrollment fell 1.1% from fall 2021 to fall 2022, accounting for a two-year decline of 4.2% since fall 2020. The report says that although enrollment is declining, the rate of decline is slowing.

Cook said enrollment at Tech has gone from 2,583 enrolled undergraduate and graduate students in fall 2018 to 2,421 in fall 2019 to 2,329 in fall 2020 to 2,339 in fall 2021 to 2,280 in fall 2022.

However, the number of applicants to Tech has gone up since Cook started as chancellor in 2019, from more than 1,300 applicants then to more than 2,900. This is due to the launch of the Common app in 2020, which allows Montana High School students applying to college to apply to up to five Montana colleges using one application.

While this seems like it may help with the enrollment problem, Cook said that last year, only 11% of students who applied to Tech via the Common app ended up attending school there, and the SAT and ACT test score requirement being dropped didn’t increase enrollment as much as one may expect, either.

This year, he said, around 424 students applied to Tech. Last year, there were 434. Cook said Tech is working to get this number up.

Cook said the Montana University System’s Board of Regents, which collected the data, predicts enrollment to bump up through fall 2026 and then drop off.

Part of the reason for this? “People aren’t having the big families they used to have,” he said, adding that families now are having one or two kids and then stopping.

Despite the drop in enrollment, Tech has seen a 17% increase in first-time resident freshman from 2016 to 2022.