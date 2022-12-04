Tech professor and alum travel to Egypt for U.N. climate change conference

A Montana Technological University assistant professor of civil engineering and former environmental engineering grad student went to the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt just before Thanksgiving.

The conference “seeks renewed solidarity between countries to take action on an array of issues critical to tackling the climate emergency – from urgently reducing greenhouse gas emissions, building resilience, and adapting to the inevitable impacts of climate change to delivering on the commitments to finance climate action in developing countries,” according to a press release from Tech.

Jessica Daignault, who’s in her second year as a Tech professor, is a seasoned attendee of the conference, having attended the 26th and 25th conferences in years prior.

Getting badges to be U.N. observers and attend the event is a years-long process, Daignault said. Michigan Technological University, where Daignault got her Ph.D., got observer status in 2019, which is how Daignault became involved in the conference.

She said when she took the faculty position at Montana Tech, she got in touch with the point person for the University of Montana System having observer status at the U.N. and told him she was interested in attending COP with a recent master’s graduate student to present some research and get Tech involved.

The University of Montana System has three badges for the two-week event. Daignault explained that the way the badges work, three people can go one week and three different people can go for another week, that way up to six people could use the three badges, for example.

Tech got to use two badges: one for Daignault and one for a master’s graduate student. She and Emily Rutledge, who graduated in May with a master’s degree in environmental engineering, attended the second week of the conference, from Nov. 14-19, Daignault said.

Daignault said that for her, it’s become “a personal goal to get engineers involved in the climate change space,” which is why she’s interested in the event.

The decision to have Rutledge to accompany her to the conference was a “natural choice,” she said.

“There’s a lot of prep work involved,” Daignault said of the conference. “You have to apply to do different events. You have to really be prepared to handle a high stress, high pressure event, and so with Emily it was a natural choice. She’s working on very relevant work, has her master’s degree from Montana Tech; obviously, a huge part of this is getting the Montana system more involved …”

Rutledge works for CLEARAS Solutions as a bio resources scientist. One thing CLEARAS does is use algae to remove nutrients from wastewater, Rutledge explained. The algae, she said, is fed liquid carbon dioxide to keep it growing and healthy. After the wastewater is treated, the algae is harvested to make biomaterials for things like bioplastics, inks and foams.

“We currently sell our biomaterial to an algae-based ink company as well as a foam company that provides foam to global sneaker brands,” Rutledge said.

At the conference, Daignault and Rutledge gave a joint presentation that explained the environmental impact of CLEARAS Solutions’ patented Advanced Biological Nutrient Recovery tertiary wastewater treatment system.

The research is also going to be shared in a climate-solutions display at the United States Center in partnership with the U.S. Department of State.

“What we presented ended up being a collaboration between Montana Tech and (Rutledge’s) company, CLEARAS,” Daignault said.

Daignault also moderated a panel discussion as a member of the Youth Environmental Alliance in Higher Education titled “Climate Leadership Across Generations.”

“We put on a panel discussion that was focused on intergenerational opportunities, challenges, tensions, things like that, that are important discussions because you have multiple generations currently existing together, and people have different approaches and viewpoints on the same issue,” Daignault said. “And so it was really cool panel discussion to talk about what initiatives are happening on college campuses to prepare the next generation.”