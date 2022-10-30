Tech awarded $1 million grant for microscope

Montana Technological University students, faculty and researchers can now take pictures of bacteriophages and more, rather than having to travel more than an hour to other campuses.

The National Science Foundation awarded a $1 million grant to Tech for a multifunctional transmission and scanning electron microscope, around $700,000 of which will go toward the microscope itself. In addition to the microscope, the grant includes a five-year service contract. It also pays for a microscopist to manage the system for 21 months, according to a Tech press release.

The microscopist will be paid to maintain and operate the microscope, keep it functional, track its use, prepare and image samples, and more, according to Marisa Pedulla, the primary author of the submitted grant. Pedulla had three co-authors on the grant.

Pedulla, a professor in Tech’s biological sciences department, does research that focuses primarily on bacteriophages, viruses that infect and replicate in bacterial cells. Bacteriophages are being studied because they can be used to treat bacterial infections in humans.

Prior to this, Pedulla said that students could do research, like that of the phages, at Tech, but had to travel to other towns, most recently, Bozeman, to get images of the phages. Now, they’ll be able to get the pictures right from campus.

Not only do Tech students work with bacteriophages, but so do K-12 students all over the state, thanks to a grant Pedulla received in 2014 from the National Institutes of Health. Per the grant, Pedulla travels to different schools to lead K-12 students in discovering and naming bacteriophages to be entered in a national database. These phages are then often used for further research by Tech students.

Pedulla said she thinks this work is what put Tech’s application over the top.

“And so we described the potential uses for it and how it will be used also for outreach with K-12 students and teachers … and that resonated with reviewers.” Pedulla said.

More than 100 bacteriophages have been discovered by the K-12 students, Pedulla said. One example of this is GigiOuiOui, a phage discovered by a Helena High School student. Now-graduated biological sciences student Cade O’Neill researched the virus and annotated the genome, winning at the last Techxpo event with his work.

The Hitachi HT7800 Series microscope has a delivery window of between four and nine months. It was ordered about a month ago, so it could be at Tech anywhere from three to eight months from now, Pedulla said.

In addition to the uses with outreach and within the biological sciences department, Pedulla said the microscope can be used across the school in different fields and disciplines, including the mechanical engineering department.

“We’re very pleased and fortunate to have received NSF funding for this new, highly-capable TEM. Much of our research involves phenomena at the nanoscale, so the TEM will enable us to see small-scale materials, devices, and structures and perform elemental analysis with extremely high resolution,” Jack Skinner, head of the mechanical engineering department and one of the grant’s co-authors said in the press release. “We have a talented and productive research team spanning Biology, Chemistry, and Mechanical Engineering, including a research focus in Biomedical Engineering. We look forward to continued and strengthened research collaborations at Tech and across the state and broader scientific community outside of Montana.”

Pedulla said the microscope will also increase Tech’s research capacity, including in its Ph.D. programs.

The microscope can also perform energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX), which determines the elemental composition of samples. This method is useful when analyzing ore, sediment samples from hot springs or geothermal features, stream and soil samples taken from Superfund sites, and environmental metal contaminants.

“We will be able to propose more experiments and ask questions we didn’t have the tools to research previously,” Pedulla said.

She added that the microscope will also potentially benefit Tech as a whole, as well as Butte.

“Hopefully it'll be attractive to students as well and faculty,” Pedulla said. “If we're recruiting faculty they'll know they have access to an instrument like this … You know, these grants help tech but they also help the Butte community, so millions of dollars come into the biology department through the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation with this grant, and that trickles down because people are employed. Things are purchased as part of that, so that maintains an industry here that then helps our economy for our community.”