Stories of Honor: Navy corpsman looks back fondly at time in service

When Butte native Zach Cramer was interested in joining the Army after he graduated high school in 2003, his dad said no.

“My dad told me, ‘You’re not going to join the Army and guard a 50-gallon drum of oil in the desert and you’re not going to be a jarhead,’” Cramer recounted. “‘You’re going to join the Navy or the Air Force.’”

His dad talked to the Army recruiter, and then drove Cramer to the Navy recruiter, Cramer said.

Cramer’s dad was in the Navy, and that’s the branch Cramer enlisted in as a corpsman – a medic – he said. He left for boot camp in Camp Pendleton, California on April 27, 2004, and stayed in the Navy for roughly six years. When he enlisted, his rank was E-2, when he discharged, it was E-4. He earned a Navy Commendation Medal.

Although Cramer avoided the Army like his dad advised, he said that he decided to enlist as a corpsman because it was “pretty much right back where he told me not to go,” in terms of being a “jarhead.”

Now, he said, if either of his two kids wanted to join the military when they came of age, he’d encourage them to go to school first and become an officer.

“You know, there’s always going to be bullsh--,” he said. “Wherever you go, someone’s got overhead. You kind of gotta do what you’re told, but there’s less of that when you’re an officer. And you’re more or less the one in charge.

“There’s more responsibility … (but) you don’t have to live in the barracks, you don’t have to do working parties and all that stuff. It’s just the small stuff.”

During his time, he deployed to Kuwait and twice to Iraq for about nine months each time, in 2005 and 2007.

While Cramer had fun in the Navy, and he joined because he thought it would be fun, he said he now thinks the Army recruiter he first spoke to oversold it a little.

“I wasn’t planning on going into the military,” Cramer said. After he graduated high school, he took a gap year, and was planning on going to Montana Technological University in the fall.

“He was like, ‘Well, you get to drive Humvees all the time, it’s cool,’” Cramer recounted the Army recruiter saying. “And, you know, you think about Humvees and you see them on TV or in the movies, and you’re like ‘Wow, that’s sweet.’ And then you actually get in one in the hot desert and you’re like, ‘This really sucks.’”

Over-hyped Humvee desert rides aside, Cramer said he had fun in the Navy, and has many fond memories of his time there, including fishing in the Euphrates River in Iraq, shooting rockets, clearing houses and a particularly memorable night he and his squad spent in a house with some Iraqi police.

He said his squad had the idea to make a sort of water trap like is sometimes portrayed in movies, with a bucket of water rigged onto a door frame designed to soak an unsuspecting person walking through.

Except instead of a bucket of water, Cramer and his squad used a cinder block.

“You know, just blocking the door … in case someone did come in that wasn’t supposed to come in,” Cramer said. “Well, one of the Iraqi police guys came in, and it worked, it worked really well.

“Like, we knew he was there, and he was pretty shaken up. It was pretty funny; he didn’t think it was funny.”

Besides a lump on the head, the man wasn’t hurt, Cramer said, but he also wasn’t amused.

Another fond memory of Cramer’s is when a fellow squad member got sent a backpack and fishing pole from his dad, and they went fishing in the Euphrates River.

Although most of Cramer’s memories of his time in the Navy are fun, there are a couple that bother him. Particularly, those who got injured and were involuntarily part of the war.

“I wanted to go, but I knew what I was getting myself into,” Cramer said. “And we have all these people that obviously know what they’re getting themselves into and they want to come up and like, shoot at us or shoot rockets, they know what they’re getting themselves into.

“But the people that don’t want anything to do with it, and they’re in the middle of it … that’s the stuff that bothers me, they didn’t have a choice.”

This contributed to the two things Cramer said he took away from his service: the first being “if it’s meant to happen, it’s going to happen” and to not take things for granted.

He said it helps to talk about it with people who understand, rather than “wadding it up and stuffing it down.”

After Cramer discharged, he worked as a wildland firefighter with the Forest Service for about five years, and now works as a civil tech at NorthWestern Energy.