Stories of Honor: After 17 years in the Army, Darwin Lumbattis’ life is his dogs

For more than 16 years, Darwin Lumbattis’ life was the military. Now, it’s his dogs.

Born in Belleville, Illinois in 1960, Lumbattis grew up “all over.” Washington, Alaska, Kalispell, Butte and Deer Lodge, to name a few.

In 1981, he entered the Army and stayed there for 16 years and nine months.

“I got a dozen MOSes,” he said.

He started out as a tanker, and got a 19E Military Occupational Specialty. He had to get retrained for a different kind of tank and got his 19K MOS.

Then, he decided he wanted to be a scout, and got a 19D for being a Cavalry Scout, which is what he retired at.

“In the meantime, I picked up a 76-Yankee, so I was a supply sergeant,” Lumbattis said. “I was the NBC NCO at 54-Bravo. Ninety-two-Bravo, intel officer.”

And the list goes on.

Before Lumbattis graduated high school, he got a full-ride scholarship to Portland State University for football. But he wanted to have a family, so he joined the Army.

One thing he is especially proud of are the medals he earned for marksmanship, he said.

“I loved combat marksmanship,” he said. “I traveled all over and got some pretty special medals that I’m really proud of. Not awards like achievement medals or anything like that, but they’re actually combat matches… I earned my bronze, silver and my gold. I’m a sharpshooter, sniper and I did three different other weapons that you do in combat marksmanship.”

The Army taught him about a lot of things, including obedience, respect, camaraderie, punctuality, consistence and physical fitness training.

“I’m not the kind of guy that freaks out at fireworks or anything like that, or loud noises,” Lumbattis said. “But certain things do set you back, certain things you might hear, but it just brings some memories back up.”

Lumbattis served in Iraq from 1990-1992, and he called what he saw while in active combat “nothing major” compared to what others may have seen.

“[Most of my memories] are pretty good, because I was lucky enough to be in Operation Desert Storm, where we were kicking ass, basically,” he said. “And yeah, we had a few soldiers who got hurt, but as far as my platoon, we had minor injuries…so I didn’t see a lot of nasty stuff. But I think you get used to that after a period of time, too.”

Now, Lumbattis is dedicated to his four dogs, Tank, Scout, Baby and Grunt, and they help him with what bad memories he is carrying from his time in the military.

“The dogs take your mind away because they don’t ever argue, and they’re always right there and they love you no matter what,” he said.

All but Baby have names inspired by his time in the service.

When Lumbattis discharged from the military, his rank was E-7, Sergeant First Class. He took a variety of jobs when he discharged, including one as a mechanic on an orchard in Washington owned by a former member of his platoon, one working for a mobile fleet service and one as a mill man doing custom woodworking.

He’s owned dogs for virtually his entire life. Now, Lumbattis owns some real estate and spends his time doing weight pulls with his dogs. Weight-pulling, also known as dog-pulling, is a sport where dogs trained to compete against each other pull hundreds to thousands of pounds of weight, depending on the dog’s size, along a 16-foot distance within one minute.

He’s been weight-pulling for more than a decade, and owned dogs all his life. During training season, he said, he works with the dogs three times a week.

All that training seems to have paid off, too. His dogs have won a range of awards at weight-pulling competitions, some of which Lumbattis has organized.

For example, his dog, Scout, holds the world record for the most weight pulled by a dog over 80 pounds on the snow: 2,141 pounds.

But the training isn’t just for the dogs, it helps Lumbattis, too. “And that just gets you out, gets you outdoors, in nature, rather than being stuck in a house…” he said. “It keeps me physically in shape and gets me up in the woods and go hiking and just explore all around.”