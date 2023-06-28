Deer Lodge Valley ranchers sued the Anaconda Copper Mining Co. in the early 1900s because emissions from the smelter stack were killing their cattle, their hayfields and a lot more.

Predictably, the all-powerful Anaconda Co. prevailed.

Recently, cattle exacted a measure of revenge when their manure was spread across soil covering a mountain of black slag adjacent to Montana Highway 1 and east of Anaconda.

The soil had been seeded during fall 2021 and this spring. But little vegetation has emerged to date.

“Atlantic Richfield’s contractor was spreading organic matter/cow manure last week with plans of finishing up (Tuesday),” said Bryan Lobar, EPA’s remedial project manager for the Anaconda Co. Smelter Site.

“They then plan to till it in the upper six inches and re-seed it,” he said. “This is somewhat weather dependent, as they don’t want to seed it and have it washed out by thunderstorms.”

Lobar said incorporating organic matter was not part of the original plan for this interim phase of covering the slag. A second phase will add more soil cover once other slag piles in the vicinity are addressed.

“I speculate that given the lack of growth on the north slope, and/or the damage caused by thunderstorm events, Atlantic Richfield decided to incorporate organic matter now to facilitate plant growth, but it was not done at EPA’s direction,” he said.

An Atlantic Richfield spokesman could not be reached for comment.

EPA and Atlantic Richfield agreed to speed up covering the section of black slag adjacent to the highway for reasons both aesthetic and environmental. For one thing, the nearby commercial property known as the East Anaconda Yards has attracted new businesses, including Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, which opened Tuesday.

Slag, a byproduct of copper smelting, contains arsenic and other contaminants and slag dust can travel in the steady winds blowing across Smelter Hill.

Dozers, excavators and haul trucks worked during the summer of 2022 to regrade the massive pile of black slag near Anaconda. That work focused on reducing the slope of the heap so that it might more readily support cover soil and seed.

The addition of soil began Sept. 7, with the cover material being excavated from beneath contaminated surface layers on Smelter Hill.

The seed mix sown across the cover soil included a host of grasses, along with alfalfa and winter wheat. The grasses included, but were not limited to, intermediate wheatgrass, smooth brome, Great Basin wild rye, western wheatgrass and more.

EPA has described the initial work on the slag pile as a partial cover because there is the potential for the site to be re-contaminated by dust from still-uncovered slag. The final soil and seed cover won’t happen until all the slag in that vicinity is addressed, EPA has said.

Copper King Marcus Daly founded Anaconda as a company town. Ore processing and smelting operations began around 1884 on the north side of Warm Springs Creek before the work moved to Smelter Hill. The Washoe Smelter ceased operations in 1980.

Slag is what remains from copper ore after a refractory furnace extracts the copper.

The smelting process left behind slag covering roughly 195 acres, about the size of 147 football fields.

EPA said the material would fill more than 160,000 52-foot-long coal cars if the slag was shipped off site.

The Atlantic Richfield Co. acquired the Anaconda Co. in 1977. Under federal Superfund law, it became responsible for the cleanup of regional mining and smelting pollution. That work is ongoing.