The highly anticipated salmonfly and golden stone hatches are either about to start, just starting or in full swing through stretches of several western Montana rivers.

While the excitement builds as you load your box with Cat Pukes, Water Walkers, etc., remember that as humans, we cannot force a hatch to adapt to our specific schedule.

I feel like I need this reminder every year, and last weekend was no different.

I arrived at a stretch of Rock Creek near Philipsburg loaded up with a fresh batch of big, ugly dry flies. I even brought along 3x and 2x leaders — knowing that my adrenaline too often gets the best of me seeing such epic takes — since my overly aggressive hook sets sometimes snap the usual 4x.

After setting up shop at a spot downstream from the parking area where I usually start my day, I immediately spotted a salmonfly. My heart was pumping. “Here we go,” I thought.

My casts were getting more accurate with each drift. I was hitting exact spots on each bubble trail I was aiming for. My flies landed just below overhanging trees, ready for the taking. However, about an hour elapsed before I noticed something.

I hadn’t seen a salmonfly since I arrived, and that bug wasn’t even that close to the water.

Like a bored, anxious dog who stares intently at their human companion trying to will something to happen, or a degenerate gambler on tilt who keeps doubling down with no strategy or edge, I kept spamming the water with various salmonfly patterns for another two hours — apparently having convinced myself I could induce this hatch with sheer determination.

After a lunch break I was able to gather myself and regain the use of my brain along with some common sense. Not only were there no salmonflies on the water, there weren’t any bugs at all landing on the water, and I hadn’t seen a single fish rise (although when you read the report below you’ll note the hatch did, in fact, arrive a few days later).

I swallowed my pride, tied on a Pat’s Rubberlegs, reeled in a few cutthroat trout after lunch and called it a day.

The big bugs are out, but they cannot be everywhere at once. It also occurred to me that I could have driven a few miles downstream and likely found more bugs and active fish chasing them. There are quite a few fishing access sites in Montana, as it turns out.

Oh, well. Live and learn. Or, more like: Live, learn, forget, remember, repeat and then maybe one day, some information is retained.

Top picks

Holter Reservoir — The walleye bite in the Canyon near the Gates of the Mountains has really tuned on and most are being caught while vertical jigging with various hair jigs or Mister Twisters tipped with leeches or crawlers. Rainbow fishing continues to be great from shore and boat at the Gates of the Mountains while using egg patterns, black and red leech patterns, Power Bait, night crawlers, spawn sacks or various spinners. Good numbers of perch are being found while pitching small green jigs tipped with crawlers between the Oxbow Bend and Log Gulch. Good number of rainbows are also being found on the lower end of the reservoir while trolling orange or yellow crankbaits, Thomas lures, Crocodiles or cowbells with wedding rings. — FWP, Helena

Rock Creek — Salmonflies are out all the way up past Ghillies. We are also seeing Goldens, Sallies, green drakes and caddis as well. Fishing is good and the fish are looking up. Flies to have right now are Rogue Stones, Fluttering Stones, Sofa Pillows, Orange Stimis, Water Walkers, Jakes Blackout Stones, Henry’s Fork Goldens, X-Caddis, P-Hazes, Carnage Drakes and similar patterns. Put a dropper on if they aren’t coming up, but most afternoons the dry fly action is outstanding. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula

Western Montana

Ashley Lake — The kokanee bite is on at most lakes in northwestern Montana where you’d expect to find them. Jigging and trolling have both been productive. The same gear used for ice fishing is still effective, like Swedish Pimples or Hali jigs tipped with maggots or corn should do the trick. Jigging is especially good in the early morning hours. Trolling small Dodgers, flashers, Golds and Watermelons with a spinner or spoon tipped with bait trailing behind has also taken plenty of fish. — Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen.

Big Hole River — Salmonflies are out! Throw the big bug close to the bank and twitch if needed. Golden stones are also out so a combination of the two is great. If top water slows try big Pat’s Rubberlegs and San Juan worms under an indicator. Bright streamers like white Dungeons and Jig Sparkle Yummies are going to get the fish chasing too. — The StoneFly, Butte

Bitterroot Lake — Kokanee are on the chew. See report for Ashley Lake for the best angling methods. The same has been true for Dickie and Lake Mary Ronan. — Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen.

Bitterroot River — Water has dropped into fishable shape. The river is still big, but nymphing has been reliable and there are a few salmonflies way up on the forks. Carry some big bugs if you’re making the drive up. Some area favorites are Henry’s Forks, Rogues, Fluttering Salmonflies and Chubbies. The main river is nymphing well with stonefly nymphs and worms. Look for drop-offs and side channels to hold fish. Streamer fishing is a great option with dark streamers when there is cloud cover. Be careful out there, as there are a lot of downed trees and blockages in the Bitterroot. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula

Blackfoot River — The Blackfoot is big, but fishing. Salmonflies are just around the corner. Anglers should see them soon if not already. If you go you’ll want to use big stonefly nymphs and San Juan worms. Fish the inside bends and slow drop-offs. Dead drifting Zonkers, Zirdles, Squirdles, Yuk Bugs and Sparkle Minnows can get you some big fish this time of year. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula

Canyon Ferry Reservoir — The walleye bite has started to take off with the best action happening around the Goose Bay/Snaggy Bay area, between Pond 1 and the Silos and out from Hole in the Wall. Dragging bottom bouncers with pink or green spinner blades and worms or leeches in 15 to 20 feet of water has been the way to go. Crankbaits and jigs in pink or green are catching walleye as well. A few rainbows and perch are also being caught while anglers are targeting walleye. Shore fishing is slow. Bowfishing for carp continues to be good. — FWP, Helena

Clark Fork River, Missoula — As of last week, the Clark Fork was still blown out but expected to be fishable soon. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula

Flathead Lake (North) — Fishing for lake trout around the delta has been pretty good. As of last week, anglers were still having success higher in the water column trolling Planer Boards and Rapala Scatter Raps in the perch or gold patterns. As temperatures warm up, it’ll be time to break out the downriggers and look for fish in around 60 to 80 feet of water. Trolling a Flat Fish around Woods Bay Point is often a good bet. You can also try trolling around West Shore State Park to the Painted Rocks in 80 to 120 feet with flashers and a perch-pattern Brad’s Super Bait. For whatever reason, putting some maple sausage inside of a Super Bait seems to attract a few extra fish. — Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen.

Flathead Lake (South) — There have been reports of some good smallmouth bass action in addition to some perch being caught around Polson Bay. There have been rumors of a few whitefish picked up, but that bite typically picks up in late June around Big Arm and Elmo. — Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen.

Flathead River sloughs — This has been the spot for pike. With the warmer temps, get out during the early morning hours and try casting big jerkbaits, large spinnerbaits and swimbaits along deeper weed edges. — Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen.

Gallatin River — The Gallatin is high and muddy but starting to come down a little bit. Big stoneflies and worms will pick up a couple of fish. It might be worth checking out some local ponds in Bozeman or fishing Hyalite reservoir until things clear up on the river. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman

Georgetown Lake — Damselflies will be upon us before we know it, but the subsurface game is the way to go right now. Balanced leeches, stillwater nymphs and damsel nymphs are perfect to strip or put below an indicator. Fishing can be tough when the water is glass, but stick around for a little chop and the action starts. — The StoneFly, Butte.

Hauser Reservoir — The walleye bite on Lake Helena has been great while trolling perch-colored crankbaits and bottom bouncers with orange, white or green walleye spinners. A few walleye are being caught while pitching small jigs tipped with leeches around Eldorado Bar. A few rainbows are being caught from shore at Riverside, York Bridge and Black Sandy while using Power Bait or night crawlers and while trolling orange, yellow or brown crankbaits or cowbells with a wedding ring between Black Sandy and the Powerlines. — FWP, Helena

Madison River, Lower — The Lower Madison has been good on some days and OK on others. The flows have calmed down a bit and are down to about 3,100. We've noticed that when the dam increases its flows, the fishing gets a lot tougher. So, it’s probably best to go when the flows have been consistent for a bit, or when they dropped flows. Nymphing crayfish, stones, worms or caddis pupa has been productive. The Mother's Day caddis have been slowing down a bit, but there are still some caddis around and the fish have been on them. Fish have also shown interest in Drakes, Yellow Sally's, Skwala's and Baetis. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman

Madison River, Upper — This stretch is finally starting to clear up a little bit. Fishing has been great with nymphs and streamers doing most the damage, but if water clarity is OK in the morning the trout might still come up and eat some dry flies. With runoff, the fish push really close to the bank as the water they normally sit in is moving way too fast. So try to fish shallower pockets of water and tight to the bank. A lot of the bigger fish spotted have been within 3 feet of the bank. Streamer fishing — with dark-color patterns like the olive, brown, and black Sex Dungeons, Boogie Men and sparkle minnows — has been getting lots of action recently, especially when there is cloud cover. That being said, yellow can be excellent in the mud too, especially if it's nice and sunny. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman

Missouri River, below Holter — Tuesday night, the flows were at 11,700 CFS and Wednesday fell by 2,300 CFS. There is no word yet on more adjustments in the near future, but it’s important to stay up to date on flows. The dam operators told Headhunters a couple months ago that flows would be around 5,000 to 10,000 through the third week of June unless there is a rain event, the shop reported. The water is clear. There is some color below the Dearborn, but not enough to deter experienced anglers who know the river. PMDs have been making a showing daily. Cripples with a good drift will be key for the next week. Caddis have been around as well, and fish have been looking for dry caddis patterns. Dry fly anglers should search for lower water along with soft spots. Search and you will find. Nymphing action has still been deep. The water change noted above has fish confused. Guides have been changing depth, flies and encouraging the mend during this water period. Mayfly nymphs, caddis nymphs, Zirdles and worms have been popular purchases at the shop. Keep changing until you find the lucky fly. — Headhunters Fly Shop, Craig

Swan Lake — Fishing has been good for folks targeting pike. Head to the big weed bed at the south end, tie on a hook with some dead bait and wait for a tug. — Chancey and Dave’s Fish Camp, Evergreen.