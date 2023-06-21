During a recent visit to my parents’ house in Southern California (ducks and covers head) I took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, as one tends to do in their childhood home.

My dad booked us — him, my wife and me — on a fishing trip out of Oxnard, California, around the Channel Islands.

As I was prepping the tackle box and making sure all our reels were working properly, I found myself staring at our fishing rods, which are fastened to a wall in a spare room that was actually an addition to the house where my late grandmother used to live.

Each rod marked a fond memory — a birthday, graduation or other special occasion that we felt needed to be celebrated — made that much sweeter with the acquisition of some new rod, or whatever new product we just had to have.

This is normal for fisherman. Obtaining new gear opens up a portion of our brain that makes it so we remember everything about the day when we added that piece of equipment to our arsenal.

But also because my dad and I accumulated most of our gear during my childhood and teenage years, naturally he was the one who purchased a vast majority of our gear.

We aren’t able to fish together as much anymore, so upgrading our decades-old rods hasn’t been the highest priority.

This year I’ve decided it was time to repay the favor, and by favor I mean years of great memories that I still look back upon fondly and vividly.

I called Johnny’s Sport Shop, the tackle shop about 3 miles from my parents’ house. My dad and I have known the owners since the day we decided to take up fishing together, which predates Y2K. It's hard to remember when exactly, probably because we didn't own any fishing gear yet.

They were able to pick out the ideal rod for my budget — to go with a new reel my dad bought for himself — and took the payment over the phone. One of the employees then called my dad and told him he needed to come down to the shop, where they surprised him with his new rod.

By all accounts, he loves his Father’s Day gift (pats self on back).

So if you’re shopping for someone special and searching for ideas, fishing gear always plays. Whether it’s a pocket-sized gadget or a new rod, fishing enthusiasts simply cannot get enough new gear. So much so, in fact, we remember forever the exact moment we received each piece of equipment.

Top picks

Holter Reservoir — Good numbers of rainbow trout were caught out from the Gates of the Mountains using small nymphs and on the lower end of the reservoir while trolling orange crankbaits or cowbells with wedding rings tipped with a crawler. More kokanee are showing up near the dam while using various flashers, dodgers or cowbells with double hook spinners tipped with shoepeg corn in 15-80 feet of water. A few walleye were picked up in the Canyon near the Gates of the Mountains, the Clay Banks on the lower end of the reservoir, and around other points and weed beds while vertical jigging with various Rapalas, hair jigs, or Mister Twisters tipped with leeches or crawlers. A few perch can be found around the boat docks and in the small bays in the canyon while using small jigs and crawlers. — FWP, Helena

Rock Creek (West) — Flows have been on the high side, which can make for tough wading, but the fish are still eating big bugs close to the bank. Salmonflies are around but on the way out and will give way to golden stones and caddis. Hunting for fish hiding in side channels can also be productive while on foot, especially if it is too dicey to wade through the main river. Tie on a stonefly nymph or SJ worm for a dropper if fish aren’t rising. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula

Western Montana

Big Hole River — Fishing has been great. Salmonflies continue to work. The bugs are not flying a lot with the cooler weather. Golden Stones will become a little more dominant during the coming weeks. Big salmonflies or golden stones close to the bank are good dry fly options. Chubbies of similar colors work well, too. San Juan worms and stone nymphs below an indicator are still good. Streamers like Kreelexes, Sparkle Minnows and Sculpzillas have been also been working. — The StoneFly, Butte

Bitterroot River — Flows have been up and down with the persistent rain storms. The river is still fishable, but you need to be ready for whatever conditions present themselves. The dry fly fishing isn’t that great right now with just a few bugs out, but will get better as the water stabilizes more. Right now it’s mainly a sub-surface game with size 8-10 stonefly nymphs, San Juans, big PTs and prince nymphs. Streamer fishing on cloudy days has been good if you can get the fly in the right next to the wood through drop-offs. Darker streamers like Gongas, Dungeons, Space Invaders and the like have been successful. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula

Blackfoot River — The Blackfoot is dropping, but some of the afternoon rain storms are still putting color into the river. Salmonfly hatches can be spotted throughout most of the river. With the varying weather, have salmonfly dries and nymphs with you because the dry-dropper will be most productive if, for example, temperatures drop and the fish are down. Golden stones, caddis and green Drakes are out as well. Cast tight to the banks or fish the slow inside bends. Streamer fishing is an option with Stonefly imitations like Zirdles, Squirdles, Baby Gongas, Buggers and Zonkers attracting hungry trout. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula

Canyon Ferry Reservoir — Walleye are being caught from the Silos to Pond 4, Silos to Hole in the Wall, Duck Creek to Pond 1 and around White Earth. Anglers fishing in 20-25 feet of water while using bottom bouncers with green, chartreuse or red spinner blades with worms or crankbaits in these same colors have been catching walleye. A few rainbows and perch are being caught by anglers using walleye rigs around Hole in the Wall and White Earth. Shore fishing has produced an occasional rainbow or walleye on jigs with worms around the Silos and White Earth. — FWP, Helena

Clark Fork River, Missoula — The Clark Fork is still on the high and muddy side. There are better options nearby. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula

Gallatin River — The Gallatin is high and muddy but starting to come down a little bit. Rain has been spiking flows, which adds to the difficulty. Big stoneflies and worms will pick up a fish here and there. It might be worth checking out some local ponds in Bozeman or fishing Hyalite reservoir until things clear up over here. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman

Georgetown Lake — Leeches, stillwater nymphs, damsel nymphs and thin mints have been the ticket. It’s not far off for the big blue damsels, but not yet. Look for those starting in early July. Small parachutes or attractor patterns on top might work, but fish haven’t been seen rising much yet. — The StoneFly, Butte

Glacier National Park — There haven’t been many reports from inside the park other than the easily accessible lakes like Lake McDonald, Bowman Lake, St. Mary Lake and Lower Two Medicine Lake. Those bodies of water have yielded fairly consistent success. Fish can be taken on the classic go-to flies like parachute Adams, black-flying ants and egg-sucking leeches. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls

Hauser Reservoir — The cooler weekend slowed the fishing down, however, some walleye and rainbow trout were caught from shore at York Bridge and below Canyon Ferry Dam while using various jigs tipped with crawlers or green Power Bait. Lake Helena is still producing a few walleye while tolling crankbaits or bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses with orange or chartreuse blades. Trolling cowbells with a wedding ring between Black Sandy and the Powerlines is also producing a few rainbows. — FWP, Helena

Kootenai River — Water is still on the high side but the fish are biting, especially around where the Fisher River is dumping in clearer water. For a more general reference point, catching has been better closer to Libby than it is between the dam and halfway point of the river. Elk hair caddis (especially olive colored), parachute Adams, parachute black gnats and cripple purple haze in sizes 10-14 have all been working well. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls

Madison River, Lower — The Lower Madison has been good on some days and OK on others. The flows have been consistently dropping for a few days, and are currently sitting around 2,400 CFS. Fishing tends to be better when the flows have been consistent or have dropped. Nymphing crayfish, stones, worms and caddis pupa has been productive. The Mother's Day caddis have been slowing down a bit, but there are still some caddis around and the fish have been on them. Trout are also keying in on Drakes, Yellow Sallies, skwala's and baetis. Stones are right around the corner so keep an eye out for bigger bugs, too. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman

Madison River, Upper — The upper has cleared up a lot and is nearing normal visibility. Water is looking great above the west fork and still pretty clear below. Flows are sitting at 1,000 CFS. Fishing has been a mixed bag with the recent weather. Nymphs, streamers and dries have all been getting action. Once the weather stabilizes folks will hopefully see some amazing summer fishing. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman

Missouri River, below Holter — With flows around 11,000 CFS, give or take, recently, the hope is they will be dropping soon. That will be something to keep an eye on, especially if you plan on wading. Once flows do drop a bit, the catching is expected to be excellent. PMDs are hatching along with some caddis. Tricos are expected to show up in a couple weeks. Find some soft water if you can as there have been a surprising amount of fish rising despite the flows. The only problem is wading out to the rising fish is somewhere between impossible and incredibly dangerous. For context, anything over 6,000 CFS makes for uncomfortable wading on the ’Mo. Until flows drop substantially, stand on the bank and try to cast further. On the bright side, the crowds have thinned out quite a bit. — Headhunters Fly Shop, Craig

South Fork of the Flathead River — The lower half has been fishing much better than higher up, and the same is true on the middle and north forks. The native cutthroat that inhabit those waters haven’t migrated up river yet. Successful anglers have been using hairs ear nymphs, prince nymphs and golden stones in sizes 8-10. Dry flies have produced plenty of eats as well. Parachute Adams, black-flying ants and orange stimulators in sizes 8-12 should continue to do the trick. For people who like to cast lures anywhere on the Flathead River system, make sure you’re using only single hooks — no treble hooks — or you’ll be looking at a hefty fine should you be caught. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls