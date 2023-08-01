A wildfire broke out on the upper-east side of Doherty Mountain north of Cardwell on Tuesday and multiple crews, two helicopters and a large air tanker were fighting the fire.

The fire started in timberland but was moving down into scrub and grassy areas and had burned 100 to 120 acres as of mid-afternoon Tuesday, said Terina Hill, a public information officer for the Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest.

She told The Montana Standard at 6:30 p.m. that it had grown to 200 to 300 acres, based on reports from the scene, but said a short time later it had been overesimated and was about 110 acres.

Fire retardant had been dropped around most of the fire’s perimieter, which helps slow the spread, but the overall fire was zero percent contained.

She said no structures appeared to be in danger and she did not believe the fire had affected any traffic along Interstate 90 because it was some distance north of the highway. A cause had not been determined.

Crews with the Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest and the Montana DNRC were fighting the fire, Hill said, and seven engines were assisting along with the aircraft.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department, Boulder-Bull Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and Three Forks Volunteer Fire Department were also on scene.

Cardwell is about 45 miles east of Butte and 12 miles east of Whitehall. Doherty Mountain is a few miles northeast of Cardwell, and just after the small town, the interstate heading east begins to climb into a mountain pass.

Hill said it was too early to tell if firefighters could stop the fire quickly.

“There are so many factors that come into play with that,” she said. “Those lower fuels are really drying out with all the wind and high temperatures that we’ve had that last few days.

“Those grassy, fine flashy fuels are really dry and if we get wind behind the fire it moves very, very quickly through them, so we’ve got to get out ahead of that,” she said.

Other factors, including firefighter accessibility and safety, are also in play and all of those make it “really, really difficult to put a time frame” on putting it out.

“When I did speak with the fire guys up there, they said they were hopeful that they could catch this one. But honestly, we’re hopeful that we can do that all the time,” she said.

Curtis Perry, who owns the Cardwell General Store and Campground off Interstate 90, said he first saw smoke from the fire Tuesday morning.

He said Tuesday afternoon that it appeared aircraft were having some success, adding he did not believe his store was in immediate danger.

Hill said forest officials were alerted about the fire around 1 p.m. Tuesday and by early Tuesday evening, several drops from air-tankers had been made, among other efforts.

The fire covered about 30 acres intially but grew due to winds and terrain, Hill said.

