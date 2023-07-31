A state division notified Missouri River Contractors July 27 that it had lifted a stop work order issued July 18 after the contractor’s unintentional release of more than 3 million gallons of partially treated wastewater into Warm Springs Creek.

The release occurred while Missouri River was decommissioning old wastewater lagoons that once served the nearby Montana State Hospital.

The state’s Architecture and Engineering Division lifted the order after an examination of the site by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

“DEQ performed a site inspection on Tuesday and confirmed that the violations had been addressed,” said Rebecca Harbage, public policy director for DEQ, on July 27.

“We documented our findings in a letter to Missouri River Contractors yesterday,” she said. “Today, Architecture and Engineering sent the contractor a letter lifting the stop work order. It’s great to have such a quick turnaround on addressing the issues.”

Warm Springs Creek is an important tributary to the beleaguered Clark Fork River at its headwaters. The wastewater lagoons slated for shutdown are just across a gravel road from Warm Springs Creek.

On July 18, after an investigation by DEQ, the state’s Architecture and Engineering Division issued a stop work order on the project.

The order was “pending corrective action to address violations,” according to DEQ.

The agency said then that “short-term human health effects are not expected and there is currently no known risk to water quality.”

Caleb Uerling, a fisheries biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said July 24 that FWP received no reports of sick or dying fish during the time period around the discharge.

Missouri River Contractors, based in Helena, has worked for months at a site closer to the Montana State Hospital to build a new wastewater treatment plant for the state’s psychiatric hospital. The company completed work on the new facility May 19.