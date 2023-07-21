Work by Missouri River Contractors to decommission old wastewater lagoons serving the Montana State Hospital led to the release of more than 3 million gallons of partially treated wastewater into Warm Springs Creek.

That’s according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, which described the release as unintentional.

The creek is a key tributary to the beleaguered Clark Fork River at its headwaters. The wastewater lagoons slated for shutdown are just across a gravel road from Warm Springs Creek.

On July 18, after investigation by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, the state’s Architecture and Engineering Division issued a stop work order on the project. That action followed allegations that Missouri River Contractors’ corrective actions were insufficient.

The stop-work order is “pending corrective action to address violations,” according to a news release from DEQ.

The agency said, “Short-term human health effects are not expected, and there is currently no known risk to water quality.”

DEQ added that work will not resume until it is confident that environmental protections are in place.

Nick Miller, vice president for Missouri River Contractors, said Friday afternoon that the company takes the violations seriously.

“The field issues were resolved immediately when we found them,” Miller said.

He said the failure of two valves in the existing wastewater lagoons contributed to the violations cited by DEQ. The old lagoons are now closed and will remain so, he said.

According to the Architecture and Engineering Division, problems with wastewater discharges began in June. Subsequent violations and insufficient corrective actions led to the stop work order, the division reported.

Missouri River Contractors, based in Helena, has worked for months at a site closer to the Montana State Hospital to build a new wastewater treatment plant for the psychiatric hospital. The company completed work on the new facility May 19.

“We have very good results from that new wastewater project,” Miller said.

Separately, other crews working nearby for Missouri River Contractors have focused on removing contaminated tailings and soils from the banks and floodplain of the Clark Fork River downstream from its confluence with Warm Springs Creek. Those materials, tied to historic mining and smelting upstream, have been transported by truck to a repository in the Opportunity Ponds.

Miller said Missouri River Contractors has established and maintained a good working relationship with DEQ for the Clark Fork remedial work.

“DEQ is a very good client,” he said. “We don’t want to jeopardize that.”

The work to decommission the former sewage lagoons led to, among other things, twice exceeding water quality standards, DEQ reported. One was based on total suspended solids, which can include sand, silt and organic matter like bacteria or algae. Another noted the violation of standards for a stream’s relative acidity/alkalinity.

For total suspended solids, the project permit required removal of 85% of suspended solids but actual removal measured at only 11%, DEQ reported.

Alex Leone, restoration policy manager for the Clark Fork Coalition, reacted to the releases of partially treated wastewater.

“We need to get a little more information on the duration and cumulative impacts of those two exceedances,” Leone said. “It’s good the state was on top of it and good that they did a press release.

“From my initial review, this isn’t great, but it pales in comparison to the legacy contamination issues upstream of Deer Lodge,” he said, referencing historic mining and smelting pollution.

Caleb Uerling, the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks fisheries biologist whose territory includes Warm Springs Creek and the Clark Fork River, could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Electrofishing of the upper Clark Fork by Uerling and colleagues has found that its population of trout continues to decline. The potential causes are many but might include the ongoing streamside Superfund remediation itself and related removals of riparian vegetation and undercut banks, both important to trout, to get at soils contaminated by historic mining and smelting.

Meanwhile, Jon Ebelt, a spokesman for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, said there has been no impact to services at the Montana State Hospital.