ENNIS — People participating last week in the Forest Service tour out of Ennis rumbled past houses built in the heart of the wildland-urban interface.

The homes stood cheek-by-jowl with fire-adapted conifers.

The U.S. Forest Service wants to protect these and other structures and their residents from wildfire as drought and climate change raise the stakes. The proposed South Tobacco Roots Project is intended to lessen the chance of catastrophic wildfire scorching portions of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest in the southern Tobacco Roots Mountains.

As envisioned, the project would champion varied practices to reduce forest fuels deemed hazardous and the odds of a wildfire spreading - through the air, through forest understory and along the ground. Interventions could include thinning, removal of jackstraw timber downfall, prescribed burning and more.

“The main thing we are trying to accomplish is to lessen the future spotting distance,” said Jim King, a fire management officer for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

In long-range spotting, firebrands lifted by a “convection column” – a rising column of gases, smoke, ash, particulates and other debris - are carried beyond an immediate fire area. Spotting increases the risks of spreading the fire and endangering firefighters.

The fire that erupted Tuesday northeast of Cardwell showed evidence of spotting.

The National Park Service has observed that fuel reduction projects “have been proven as a means of lessening wildfire hazards, catastrophic fire and its threat to public and firefighter safety, and damage to property.”

The projects also provide access to timber for Montana’s wood products industry, which plays a key economic role in many communities.

During the July 27 tour, which began at the Madison Ranger District and drew more than 30 participants, King referenced spotting at a stop where subalpine fir shared the landscape with lodgepole pines. The fir should go, he said.

“If you look at subalpine fir cross-eyed it will torch and throw a bunch of spots,” he said.

Spotting is a big threat, King said, for fire crews and property.

The proposed South Tobacco Roots Project is in its infancy and one key goal of the tour was to solicit comments from participants.

“We’re looking for any feedback,” said Dale Olson, ranger for the Madison Ranger District.

Participants included Sean Steinebach, outreach forester for Sun Mountain Lumber in Deer Lodge, two county commissioners from Madison County, landowners and more.

The project area would encompass about 30,000 acres, with about 11,000 acres identified for potential prescribed fire. Roughly 2,470 acres could be available for commercial timber harvest and another 1,350 acres for pre-commercial thinning.

Many federal agencies tasked with managing public lands have touted the benefits of activities described as “active forest management” or “fuels management.” Proponents contend such practices are prudent as wildfires escalate in intensity and destructive potential.

The U.S. Department of Interior’s Office of Wildland Fire has noted that excess fuel, tied to more than a century of fire suppression, “allows fires to burn hotter, larger, longer and faster, making them more difficult and dangerous to manage.”

The Office of Wildland Fire adds, “Fuels management builds wildfire resilience by reducing small trees, brush, dead branches and limbs (called ladder fuels), which makes it less likely that future landscapes will torch an entire landscape.”

Advocates for forest management cite success stories, including the role fuels reduction is said to have played in protecting the town of Orogrande, Idaho, in 2022 from the Williams Creek Fire. They also reference disastrous and deadly fires, such as the Camp Fire in California in 2018, as cautionary tales.

In early June, Randy Moore, chief of the Forest Service, visited the area of the Basin Creek Reservoir near Butte. Fuels reduction work has been underway in the vicinity, considered a tinderbox of downed and dead timber. That work will continue in an effort to safeguard the water treatment process from fire-related debris and sediment that could hamstring its operations for years.

But not everyone believes active forest management is an effective hedge against catastrophic fires.

Ecologist George Wuerthner has observed that touting such management as a remedy for large blazes is a scam.

“Proponents of logging/thinning forests assert fuel reductions would diminish fire severity,” he wrote in 2021. “The prevailing assumption is that fuels are the major causes of large blazes. This chainsaw prescription is all a scam to promote logging.”

He said wind is the common denominator in all large blazes and that “chainsaw medicine” does nothing about wind.

“The wind blows embers miles ahead of the fire front, starting new spot fires and crossing any barriers erected to thwart fire spread,” Wuerthner wrote.

Wuerthner has observed that active forest management treats a symptom instead of the problem – climate change.

The solution to large fires isn’t more thinning or logging, he says, but “more investment and political might to reduce climate change.”

A study published in 2008 in “Forest Ecology and Management” by the Rocky Mountain Research Station’s Fire Sciences Lab in Missoula cited research done by R. T. Graham about the 2002 Hayman fire in Colorado. “Extreme environmental conditions…overwhelmed most fuel treatment effects…This included all treatment methods, including prescribed burning and thinning…Suppression efforts had little benefit from fuel modifications.”

The Fire Sciences Lab study observed, “Treating fuels to reduce fire occurrence, fire size, or amount of burned area is ultimately both futile and counter-productive. In the long run, fuel treatments are a sustainable management option only if they increase the acceptability of wildfire.”

King said during the project tour that thinning of tree stands and removal of fuels like subalpine fir must be followed by prescribed burning.

A Forest Service fact sheet about addressing hazardous fuels suggests that “thinning followed by prescribed fire has the most dramatic impact on fire behavior.” And it notes that this management approach can enhance resistance to disturbances such as drought, insects and diseases.

The Forest Service says people who live in regions where the perceived risk of wildfire is high tend to be more supportive of mechanical thinning and prescribed fire and more willing to tolerate temporary effects of the latter on air quality.

Meanwhile, King said an interdisciplinary team will draft a preliminary proposed action and initiate project scoping for the South Tobacco Roots Project. For National Environmental Policy Act projects, public comments during the scoping period help the agency determine what actions are needed, identify potential alternatives and issues related to the proposed action.

Later, the team will complete an initial environmental assessment. The Forest Service anticipates a decision about the project by mid-to-late fall of 2024.