DEER LODGE — Dori Skrukrud brought the cavalry with her Tuesday afternoon to plead the case for more funding for the Silver Bow Creek Greenway.

There was no immediate indication of the mission’s success.

In mid-May, Skrukrud, the greenway’s project manager, sought $3.5 million to help bring the 26-mile pedestrian bike path closer to completion. She made that pitch to the Upper Clark Fork River Basin Remediation and Restoration Advisory Council.

The council, staffed by the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program, traces its roots to Superfund-related settlements with the Atlantic Richfield Co. and the millions reaped for remediation and for restoration of natural resources lost to a century of mining and smelting pollution.

Skrukrud recently learned the council has tentatively allocated $2.5 million for the greenway. In addition, Skrukrud discovered the advisory council plans to add a requirement for a 25% match in funding – a new mandate for projects deemed recreational.

During Tuesday’s meeting with the council, at the Powell County Community Center, Skrukrud and allies emphasized that it is inaccurate to categorize the Silver Bow Creek Greenway as solely a recreational endeavor.

She said the greenway was approved as a special project in 2012, one that “has always included both ecological and access elements and continues to be a special project.”

Skrukrud said the initial strategy was to coordinate construction of the greenway as much as possible with the remediation of old mining and smelting pollution along Silver Bow Creek. That coordination was not always feasible and she said related delays and the drawn-out challenges of acquiring land or easements for the greenway caused funding secured previously to lose buying power to inflation.

Brad Archibald, an engineer with Pioneer Technical Services, also spoke for the Silver Bow Creek Greenway. Construction of the trail began about 18 years ago. Pioneer has been involved.

Archibald said the greenway helps protect the substantial investment made to address pollution along a creek once considered lifeless. He said the trail helps prevent inappropriate development along its course.

“It’s a special project intended to meet the obligations, the requirements of the (Superfund) Record of Decision we have to complete this project,” he said. “I hope that you will see fit to remove the 25% match requirement.”

The council’s decision about greenway funding isn’t final. The public comment period for funding recommendations ends July 19.

In May, Skrukrud said the $3.5 million would help complete two more segments of the greenway: From Miles Crossing through Durant Canyon to the German Gulch Bridge, about 4 trail miles; and from Montana Highway 1 into Opportunity, about 2 trail miles.

Many residents of Butte, Anaconda, Ramsay and Opportunity would celebrate completion of the segment through the scenic Durant Canyon, backers say.

“We are working on the design/engineering for Durant Canyon, with the intent of letting the bid in early 2024, dependent on sufficient funds,” Skrukrud said Monday.

“At present, the trail from Crackerville Road to the Highway 1 rest area is under construction,” she said. “We’ve had about a month of rain delays, so hoping for mid-August.”

As envisioned, the Silver Bow Creek Greenway ultimately will stretch from Butte to the Warm Springs Ponds.

Staff of the Natural Resource Damage Program have said repeatedly that there’s not enough money or interest from the settlements with Atlantic Richfield to fund all the restoration and recreational projects that are pitched during funding cycles.

Doug Martin, restoration program chief for NRDP, has said that one reflection of that reality is more emphasis on requiring matching funding.

Martin has said that NRDP estimates it will have between $5.5 million and $6.5 million to allocate during this funding cycle. He said additional money should be available from accumulated interest and other sources when the next funding cycle occurs – likely four or five years from now.

In 2018, recreational projects were not funded because those reviewing the funding requests opted to allocate available funds “to injured aquatic and terrestrial resources.”

Backers of recreational projects say they benefit the health of communities long separated by pollution from the use of natural resources. They say such projects also provide a sort of “institutional control,” with users forming a bond with remediated ground and keeping an eye on its status, while also offering an economic benefit through tourism.

During the May meeting of the advisory council, Michael Kustudia, manager of the Milltown State Park for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, sought $425,000 to help pay for relocation of the park’s Overlook Trail, update interpretive signs, block public access to an old railroad tunnel and cover related operations costs.

Kustudia told the council that a geotechnical analysis of the trail had determined it was likely to slough off.

The council has allocated $225,000 for the project.

During the public comment section of Tuesday’s meeting, one man wondered why Natural Resource Damage Project money would be spent on a trail at a park managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Several projects focused on restoring tributaries to the Clark Fork River are slated to receive funding, as are projects for the river’s main stem.

To comment on the 2023 Upper Clark Fork River Basin Aquatic and Terrestrial Resources Restoration Plans Draft Revisions and Funding Allocations via email use nrdp@mt.gov.

